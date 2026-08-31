Paul Thomas Anderson's 'Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall' to have world premiere at New York Film Festival

Washington DC [US], August 31 (ANI): Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Cameron Winter at Carnegie Hall’ will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival, reported Variety. The film will debut on October 1 at Alice Tully Hall on 35mm with Anderson and Winter in attendance.

According to the outlet, the film captures the Geese frontman’s sold-out solo performance at the iconic New York City venue last year. The movie was directed and shot on 35mm and 16mm film by Anderson, and the music was recorded and produced for the film by music producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Grammy winner for albums with Vampire Weekend and Adele).

The film is co-produced by filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie and produced by Sara Murphy, Erica Frauman and Maggie Ambrose.

‘Cameron at Winter Hall’ is the latest film to be added to the festival’s slate which includes the centerpiece selection ‘Behemoth!’ from writer and director Tony Gilroy; closing night selection “14th,” the new documentary feature from Ava DuVernay; “I Deserve a Lover Whose Every Rise Sets Fiery Dooms Raging Across the Skies” from Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi, and recently announced monster epic “Godzilla Minus Zero” from Takashi Yamazaki, reported Variety.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s French-language drama ‘All of a Sudden,’ Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri’s ‘Mrs. Dalloway’ reimagining ‘Clarissa,’ Pawel Pawlikowski’s monochrome postwar drama ‘Fatherland’ and the Grand Prix winner “Minotaur” from Andrey Zvyagintsev are also headed to the festival.

The festival will start on September 25 with James Gray’s period thriller ‘Paper Tiger,’ starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, screening as a North American premiere. (ANI)

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