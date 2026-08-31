Dolly Parton's sister Freida says, "There will never be anyone who can replace her"

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Four days after the death of country music legend Dolly Parton at the age of 80, her sister Freida Parton paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister”, saying that there would never be anyone who could replace her in the hearts of their family and loved ones.

Freida, 69, shared the personal tribute on Facebook, recalling the close bond she shared with Dolly and the important role the music icon played in her life, PEOPLE magazine said.

Thanking her followers for standing by her and her family as they mourned Dolly’s death, Freida recalled their childhood and said that while Dolly was known across the world as a superstar, she was much more than that to her.

“I know to the entire world, she was a superstar, but to me, she was my Dolly Momma,” she wrote.

Freida remembered how Dolly would climb into bed with her when they were young because they were both afraid of the dark.She also shared that Dolly stepped up as a mother figure and raised her from the age of 13 to 18.

Freida further recalled that Dolly once tried to get her to wear her wigs during her shows at Dollywood, highlighting the personal and playful bond the sisters shared.

“Like all sisters, we definitely had our share of arguments and disagreements throughout the years, but even through all the highs and lows, and all the laughter and tears, I never stopped loving her,” Freida wrote.

Freida then asked fans to keep her family in their prayers as they deal with what she called an “insurmountable loss.” She also spoke about the place Dolly will continue to have in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

“There will never be anyone who can replace her in our hearts, and I know she holds a special place in many of yours as well,” she wrote.

Freida said she intended to carry forward the love Dolly had shared with others, even as the family navigates the difficult days following her death. She also revealed that she is working on something special in honour of her late sister.

“I know she would want me to keep going, keep smiling and keep sharing the love she gave so freely with others. That is what I’m going to try to do, even on the days when it feels impossible,” Freida wrote.

She added that the project would be her way of keeping a part of her “Dolly Momma” with her while also sharing it with Dolly’s fans.

Dolly was one of 12 children born to Robert Lee Parton and Avie Lee Parton in Tennessee. Her siblings included Willadeene, David, Coy, Bobby, Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, twins Freida and Floyd, and Rachel.

Dolly died at 80 following what her team described as a “brief battle with cancer.” Her death was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver.

With a career spanning decades, Dolly became one of country music’s biggest names and the best-selling female country music artist of all time, with more than 160 million albums sold worldwide. Her well-known songs include “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5” and “Jolene.”

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and won her final Grammy in 2021 for “There Was Jesus,” recorded with Zach Williams. (ANI)

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