Paul Wesley set to feature in upcoming romance drama 'Icebreaker'

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Paul Wesley, best known for his work in the supernatural show ‘The Vampire Diaries’, has joined the upcoming romance drama series titled ‘Icebreaker’.

According to Deadline, the show, which will premiere on Netflix, is based on the #1 New York Times bestseller by Hannah Grace.

While Wesley will be seen in the role of Coach Neil Faulkner, he will be joining the previously announced cast of Daisy Jelley, Connor Simos, Gabriel Tierney, Auli’i Cravalho, Peter Berry, Chaneil Kular, Devin Craig, and Aidan Shaw, with production now underway in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“She’s the transfer gunning for Olympic gold. He’s the campus star chasing the NHL. But when an accident forces their teams to share one rink, Anastasia Allen (Jelley) and Nate Hawkins (Simos) collide—and discipline gives way to obsession, because the only thing more dangerous than wanting to win is wanting each other,” the official logline states, as quoted by Deadline.

It is worth mentioning that the lead-off title of Grace’s Maple Hill series, ‘Icebreaker’, spent 70 consecutive weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. It was originally published in November 2022 with a wide release in 2023; the novel has sold nearly 5 million copies worldwide.

It was translated into 24 languages and distributed across 34 territories.

Popular for his performance as Stefan Salvatore in ‘The Vampire Diaries’, Paul Wesley also featured in James T Kirk’s ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’, which is now heading into its fifth and final season.

He will also be seen in the third season of Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ along with ‘You Deserve to Know’, where he will be seen opposite his ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev. (ANI)

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