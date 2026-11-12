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Home > Hollywood > Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/aamir-khan-productions-excel-entertainment-join-hands-to-launch-microdrama-platform16020261112222736"> <p class="title">Aamir Khan Productions, Excel Entertainment join hands to launch microdrama platform </p> <a>

Aamir Khan Productions, Excel Entertainment join hands to launch microdrama platform 

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Last updated: November 12, 2026 23:39:21 IST

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Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

Washington DC [US], November 12  (ANI): Actors Steve Carell and John C. Reilly will star in a new Broadway production of ‘The Odd Couple’, reported The Hollywood reporter.

According to the outlet, the play, written by Neil Simon, will be directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton, Proof) and will also star Laura Benanti (Gypsy), Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot) James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin), Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Vinnie; Heléne Yorke (American Psycho) and David Zayas (Cost of Living).

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Originally opening on Broadway in 1965, ‘The Odd Couple’ was directed by Mike Nichols and starred Walter Matthau and Art Carney. The original production won four Tony Awards and inspired the 1968 film, and long-running television series.

There have been two Broadway revivals, one in with Rita Moreno and Sally Struthers, and a 2005 revival with Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick. The plot follows two friends who are roommates with very different living styles.

According to the outlet, Carell returns to Broadway after appearing in the 2024 revival of Uncle Vanya. Reilly has previously appeared in The Grapes of Wrath, True West, with his latest credit in the 2005 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire.

“Neil Simon wrote one of the great American comedies, and it is an honor and a thrill to be part of this exceptional team bringing this play back to Broadway. Underneath the extraordinary humor is something deeply human. Steve and John are two remarkable actors who can make an audience laugh uproariously one moment and move them deeply in the next. We aim to create a world that feels alive, immediate, and can clearly express why this play has endured for more than sixty years,” Kail said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. 

Performances are set to begin March 3, 2027 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, ahead of a March 23 opening. The production is scheduled for a 15-week limited engagement. The production is produced by Jeffrey Seller (Hamilton), The Season (Mike Karns and Steven Tartick), Thomas Kail, and Emanuel Azenberg, a longtime producer of Neil Simon’s work. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 11:39 PM IST
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Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

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Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'
Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'
Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'
Steve Carell, John C. Reilly to star in Broadway play 'The Odd Couple'

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