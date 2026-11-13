Zac Affleck says he ‘deeply regrets’ behaviour towards estranged wife Jen, takes "full responsibility" after divorce filing

Los Angeles [US], November 12 (ANI): Reality television personality Zac Affleck has expressed regret over his behaviour towards his estranged wife Jen Affleck, saying he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and acknowledging that his words and conduct hurt those closest to him, according to People.

Zac’s statement comes days after Jen, 27, filed for divorce from him, 30, on November 3, following seven years of marriage, according to court filings previously obtained by People.

Zac addressed the online conversations surrounding his family, marriage and past behaviour, some of which was shown on the reality television series ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’.

“Over the past several days, I’ve seen the conversations online surrounding my family, my marriage, and my past actions that have unfolded onscreen,” Zac said. “I understand why certain moments have been difficult for people to watch, they’re difficult for me too. As I reflect on this time in my life, I fully acknowledge that my words and actions were unacceptable, and they hurt those I care about the most.”

The reality television star said he deeply regretted the impact of his behaviour on Jen throughout their relationship and admitted that there was no justification for the way he had treated her, according to People.

“I deeply regret how my actions negatively affected Jen throughout our relationship,” he said. “There is no excuse for the moments where I failed to show her the kindness, respect, and compassion she deserves.”

Zac’s remarks appear to address videos released by Jen that showed him criticising her household responsibilities and postpartum body. In one video, recorded weeks after Jen gave birth, Zac commented that her breasts were “sagging all over” and told her she would not “want to post that”.

In another clip, he appeared frustrated after Jen pointed out that she had always handled the family’s laundry when he asked whether there were any clean towels.

Zac also clarified that he did not film for the spin-off series ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’, describing the period as an “especially difficult time for Jen and I”.

He said he had not watched any previews of the Hulu show, which is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, November 12, and would watch it for the first time along with the audience.

“However, no matter how certain events may be portrayed and edited onscreen, one fact remains the same: Jen is the mother of my children and someone I’ve loved and shared a life with for years,” he said.

Addressing their family situation, Zac said he did not want to cause Jen additional stress, particularly as she prepares to welcome their fourth child. He added that they had discussed their issues privately and that he had apologised for his mistakes while working towards becoming a better co-parent.

“Especially as Jen prepares to welcome our fourth child, the last thing I want to do is unintentionally cause her any stress,” Zac said. “We have had these conversations privately and I’ve acknowledged my mistakes directly to her, apologising and continuously striving to be the best co-parent for our children.”

He further said that the two continued to have private conversations regularly and were working towards maintaining a positive relationship, according to People.

“We share a deep sense of respect and appreciation for one another,” Zac added. “My children may see this online someday, and all I want them to know is that their parents love them more than anything, and I am committed to showing up as the best version of myself for our family unit.”

Jen and Zac, who became popular among viewers through five seasons of Hulu’s ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, met in 2018 through a Mormon dating app and married the following year.

Their divorce filing comes just over four months after Jen announced that she was pregnant with their fourth child. The couple already share three children: five-year-old daughter Nora, three-year-old son Luca and one-year-old daughter Penelope.

Jen had earlier told People that she was navigating the divorce and the breakdown of their relationship “one step at a time and doing the best that I can”.

“As long as I am doing that and showing up for my kids, that’s all you really can do,” she said ahead of the debut of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’.

The couple’s marital difficulties have been a recurring theme across five seasons of the reality series, as they navigated the changes brought by fame and an expanding family.

They had taken time apart during the second season before discovering that they were expecting their third child, according to People.

The two later reconciled during the third and fourth seasons, but tensions resurfaced in the fifth season as Jen’s career aspirations clashed with Zac’s expectations of their relationship. (ANI)

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