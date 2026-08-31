'Practical Magic 2': Dianne Wiest reveals favourite scene nearly 30 years after original

Washington [US], August 31 (ANI): Nearly three decades after Practical Magic introduced the Owens sisters and their family of witches to audiences, Dianne Wiest is returning as Aunt Jet in the highly anticipated sequel, “Practical Magic 2′. The actor recently revealed the scene she enjoyed the most while filming the new movie.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the London premiere of the film on August 26, Wiest, 78,recalled a birthday lunch scene featuring the returning cast and said it was among her favourite moments from the shoot.

“Well, for me, it was when we were all at the table for my birthday lunch. I loved that scene,” Wiest said. “We were all there, we’re all together, and we’re celebrating. It was a great scene.”

Wiest first portrayed Bridget “Jet” Owens in the 1998 original, which starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens. For Practical Magic 2, Wiest reunited with Kidman, Bullock and Stockard Channing, while Lee Pace, Joey King and Maisie Williams have joined the cast.

Kidman also reflected on some of her favourite moments from filming the sequel during the London premiere. She recalled a sequence in which the cast had to jump off a roof, as well as filming a dance scene in the early hours of the morning in freezing conditions.

“Jumping off the roof together, all of us, was kind of crazy,” she told PEOPLE. “Dancing when it was 3 a.m. in the morning and freezing cold and making it look warm. Being able to pick Sandy {Bullock] up. I can literally pick her up; I have muscles. But she always says she’s solid, but she’s not solid; she’s light as a feather.”

Kidman had previously discussed her experience making the sequel in a November 2025 interview with Interview magazine. She said reuniting with the returning cast created a sense of comfort and familiarity on set.

“We had an incredible cast,” she said, adding that although filming can often be emotionally draining for her, this time was different.

“I have such a strong relationship with all those women, so I felt protected and loved,” Kidman added. “It was just very, very safe.”

The sequel has been directed by Susanne Bier, who takes over from Griffin Dunne, who directed the original film. In a statement, the filmmaking team spoke about bringing the Owens family back after nearly 30 years.

“Twenty-five years ago, Sally, Gillian, Aunt Jet and Aunt Franny flew off the pages of Alice Hoffman’s beloved novel and into theaters around the world, and we are thrilled to bring the Owens family back to the big screen with Joey, Lee, Maisie, Solly and Xolo joining the next chapter in our story.”

The team added, “The enduring affection for these characters has been our inspiration to deliver the next installment in the Owens’ story to new fans, and those who’ve been with us since the beginning.”

Practical Magic 2 is set to release in theatres on September 11. (ANI)

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