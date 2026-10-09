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Home > Hollywood > "Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

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Published: October 9, 2026 12:29:09 IST

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"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

London [UK], October 9 (ANI): From establishing a successful career in Bollywood to stepping into Hollywood and making a name for herself on the global stage, Actor Priyanka Chopra has undoubtedly inspired countless people with her hard work, and remarkable professional journey. Today, she has admirers across the globe, and even her Hollywood colleagues are in awe of our very own ‘Desi Girl’. 

ANI recently caught up with Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Masterplan’ on Prime Video, and during a brief interaction, Tucci got candid about his experience of sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra in ‘Citadel’.

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“I loved it (experience working with Priyanka Chopra). She is amazing. I really love working with her,” Tucci said with a big smile on his face. 

In Citadel, Stanley Tucci plays Bernard Orlick, a brilliant technology expert, seasoned spy, and strategic mastermind within the secret intelligence agency Citadel. Working alongside Priyanka Chopra (who essayed the role of Nadia), Bernard navigates a dangerous world of espionage, betrayal, and global conspiracies.

The first season of Citadel was released in 2023 on Prime Video. It also stars Richard Madden. The spy thriller returned for its highly anticipated second season, which premiered in May 2026.

"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

And now, after Citadel, Stanley Tucci has once again reunited with Prime Video for a heist film, ‘Masterplan’. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a “retired thief” who recruits two young strangers to help him steal the iconic Mona Lisa painting.

From what the trailers and posters have revealed, Stanley Tucci’s character in Masterplan looks intriguing, promising yet another distinctive performance from the versatile actor.

 
 
 
 
 
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Given the film’s title, ‘Masterplan’, when asked if he had ever devised a master plan of his own to break into Hollywood and build a successful career, Stanley Tucci reflected on his journey in the industry.

“Well, you have an idea of what you might do. And some of those ideas have, you know, come to fruition. Some of them I’ve achieved and others I haven’t and probably never will. But there are reasons for that. 

And, you know, as I say, everything happens for a reason. Sometimes things don’t happen for a reason,” he emphasised. 

Stanley Tucci-starrer ‘Masterplan’ is directed by Thomas Vincent. Also starring Simona Tabasco and Victor Belmondo, the film is scheduled to be released on October 16. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:29 PM IST
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"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

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"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'
"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'
"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'
"Priyanka Chopra is amazing": Hollywood veteran Stanley Tucci praises India's 'Desi Girl'

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