Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/emmy-awards-2026-8216the-pitt8217-eyes-history-as-8216widow8217s-bay8217-8216hacks8217-battle-for-best-comedy20260914092630"> <p class="title">Emmy Awards 2026: ‘The Pitt’ eyes history as ‘Widow’s Bay’, ‘Hacks’ battle for Best Comedy</p> <a>

Emmy Awards 2026: ‘The Pitt’ eyes history as ‘Widow’s Bay’, ‘Hacks’ battle for Best Comedy

Written By:
Last updated: September 14, 2026 14:08:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

Los Angeles [US], September 14 (ANI): Country music star Reba McEntire will pay tribute to late singer and actor Dolly Parton at the 78th Emmy Awards ceremony, which is set to be held at the Peacock Theatre, Deadline reported.

The tribute to Parton, who died recently at the age of 80, was confirmed by executive producer Jesse Collins. According to reports, McEntire, Parton’s longtime friend and fellow country music icon, will perform the special segment during the awards ceremony.

You Might Be Interested In

McEntire, who stars in NBC’s multi-camera comedy series “Happy’s Place”, paid tribute to Parton after her death, writing on Instagram, “Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you,” as per the outlet.

The Emmy telecast will also feature a tribute to actor Catherine O’Hara, with appearances by her “Home Alone” co-star Macaulay Culkin and “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

The ceremony will include a 50th anniversary reunion of “Charlie’s Angels” featuring Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd, along with a 30th anniversary reunion of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” with Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz.

Singer Noah Kahan will perform “Bridge Over Troubled Water” during the In Memoriam segment.

NBC and the Television Academy have announced additional presenters for the ceremony, hosted by Mariska Hargitay. The latest additions include Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus LaGrone and Brooks Nader from Fox’s upcoming “Baywatch” reboot, according to Deadline.

Other presenters include LL Cool J and Scott Caan from CBS’ new spinoff “NCIS: New York”, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson from Apple TV’s comedy series “Brothers”, and Julia Garner from Netflix’s limited series “The Altruists”.

Jamie Lee Curtis will have a triple role at the ceremony as a presenter, co-star and executive producer of NBC’s upcoming comedy series “Newlyweds”, and as a Guest Actress Emmy nominee for “The Bear”. Curtis won the same category for the FX series in 2024.

Other newly announced presenters include Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Emma D’Arcy, Paul Anthony Kelly, Emmy Rossum and Sofía Vergara.

Previously announced presenters include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rachel Sennott, Odessa A’zion, Linda Cardellini, Alan Cumming, Sally Field, Jon Hamm, David Harbour, Marcello Hernández, Peter Krause, Julianna Margulies, Niecy Nash-Betts, Keke Palmer, Amanda Peet and Amy Poehler.

Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment, along with Mariska Hargitay, will serve as executive producers of the 78th Emmy Awards, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 78th-emmy-awardscatherine-oharadolly-partonhassie-harrisonjesse-collinsjessica-belkinkeke-palmermacaulay-culkinnoah-kahanpeacock-theaterreba mcentiretribute

RELATED News

‘Fauda’ season 5 draws global attention with gripping October 7-focused episodes

Israel Culture Minister condemns 'NAZA' documentary, threatens "citizenship revocation" of directors after victory at Venice Film Festival

Emmy Awards 2026: ‘The Pitt’ eyes history as ‘Widow’s Bay’, ‘Hacks’ battle for Best Comedy

Venice Film Festival Awards 2026: May El-Toukhy’s ‘Woman Unknown’ takes Golden Lion

"I made a promise to come back…": Celine Dion returns to live concerts after a six-year hiatus following her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

LATEST NEWS

Zverev wins his first US Open title with four set defeat of Shelton

BRIEF-Tellusgruppen To Buy All Shares In Sandvikens Friskola

Try making Germany's famous green sauce, a tasty combo of fresh herbs

King Charles to host AI executives as threat fears mount

AI-linked stocks slump after top lab CEOs call for slowing technology's development

Asian Games 2026: Olympian Pranati Nayak to Represent India in Japan

Shelton optimistic about his future despite tough loss in US Open final

EXPLAINER-How China is preparing for the risk of AI escaping human control

Hidden crypto farm in Mexican mountains puts spotlight on cartel funding

Saudi pipeline outage threatens loss of 4% of global oil supply

Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters
Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters
Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters
Reba McEntire to headline Dolly Parton tribute at 78th Emmy Awards; Baywatch cast, McConaughey-Harrelson among presenters

QUICK LINKS