Ridley Scott to accept honorary Oscar remotely after medical procedure, miss Governors Awards ceremony

Los Angeles [US], November 10 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott will not attend the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 17th annual Governors Awards in person, where he is set to receive an honorary Oscar, and will instead accept the honour remotely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 88-year-old filmmaker, who is based in London and will turn 89 on November 30, underwent a minor medical procedure last week and has been advised not to fly while recovering, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, Scott’s wife, children and grandchildren will travel to Los Angeles to attend the celebration. The filmmaker also pre-recorded his acceptance speech last week, which will be played during the ceremony on Sunday night.

Actress Glenn Close and animator Floyd Norman will also receive honorary Oscars at the event, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will be presented with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Scott has built a celebrated career spanning nearly five decades. He made his directorial debut with the 1977 film The Duellists, when he was nearly 40, after beginning his career making high-end commercials in partnership with his brother Tony Scott.

Since then, he has directed a string of commercially successful films, with his body of work collectively grossing around USD 5 billion.

His filmography includes two landmark science-fiction films, Alien (1979) and Blade Runner (1982), as well as Thelma & Louise (1991), for which he received an Oscar nomination for Best Director; Gladiator (2000), which won the Best Picture Oscar; Black Hawk Down (2001), which earned him another Best Director nomination; American Gangster (2007); The Martian (2015); and Gladiator 2 (2024), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott has also produced several of his films, including Thelma & Louise, Black Hawk Down, American Gangster, The Martian and Gladiator 2. His production work extends to television, with credits including The Good Wife, The Man in the High Castle, The Good Fight and Dope Thief.

Despite being associated with action-driven films featuring tough male characters, Scott has also directed films recognised for their feminist themes, including Alien and Thelma & Louise.

His films have collectively received 45 Academy Award nominations, including seven for performances, and won nine Oscars, including one for a performance. However, Scott himself has never won a competitive Oscar.

He has received two major career honours from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA): the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award in 1994, which he shared with his brother Tony, who died in 2012, and the BAFTA Fellowship in 2018, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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