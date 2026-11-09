Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mumbai-ranbir-kapoor-and-alia-bhatt-greet-fans-from-their-balcony-on-the-occasion-of-diwali-with-neetu-kapoor20261109003200"> <p class="title">Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt greet fans from their balcony on the occasion of Diwali with Neetu Kapoor</p> <a>

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt greet fans from their balcony on the occasion of Diwali with Neetu Kapoor

Written By:
Last updated: November 9, 2026 20:39:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

London [UK], November 9 (ANI): Former actor and comedian Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for rape and sexual assault. 

During the hearing on Monday at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the sentence, describing Brand as a “sexual predator” and saying that his fame protected him until 2023, when Channel 4 and The Times of London published allegations about his conduct, reported Deadline. 

You Might Be Interested In

The judge also pointed out Russell Brand’s “staggering arrogance” in the way he treated women, further calling out his associates for indulging his “dreadful behaviour.”

On the other hand, Brand consistently maintained his innocence, as he told the jury, “Consent is fundamental, essential, necessary, and in many ways more important than the sex itself,” the Deadline report added.

Present during the hearing was Brand’s wife, Laura Brand, who also gave evidence during the trial. She described her husband as “amazingly attentive” and “kind”, telling the jury, “I love him very much.”

Last week, the jury at the Southwark Crown Court had convicted Brand on three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape.

However, he was not found guilty on two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault, which was reduced from indecent assault during the trial. Brand had firmly denied all the charges based on allegations made by six women, as per Deadline. 

Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand that he would be given a “custodial sentence of some length,” further remanding him to custody until sentencing on Monday. 

Stating that it was unlikely he would extend the former comedian’s bail any further, the judge told the ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’ star, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offences including one of rape… My current view is that I therefore have to remand you in custody, not least because the temptation to avoid coming back to court to receive that sentence will be overwhelming.”

According to Variety, Russell Brand was accused of raping three women at various locations between 1999 and 2009. One of the alleged victims also accused him of sexual assault in addition to oral rape. 

He was also accused of one count of attempted indecent assault at MTV’s UK offices in 2001 and one count of sexual assault in 2009. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 9, 2026 8:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: celebrity-trialjudge-joel-bennathanrape-convictionrussell-brandsexual assaultsouthwark-crown-court

RELATED News

Oscar-winning Chilean writer-director Sebastian Lelio passes away at 52; Berlinale offers tribute

James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

‘Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure’ set in 1950s Nevada officially announced

Chris Pratt to continue ‘Terminal List’ story in ‘Savage Son’ series for Amazon

Rosamund Pike to feature in ‘Feed’ film 

LATEST NEWS

Australia's Qantas to axe 850 jobs in offshoring deal with Accenture

Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

BRIEF-Gmb Korea Wins 230.5 Billion Won Order

Comedian Russell Brand found guilty by UK court of rape and sexual assaults

Exclusive-Anthropic sends out, then retracts details of IPO filing, emails show

Exclusive-Anthropic sends out, then retracts details of IPO filing, emails show

Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson (neck) out for remainder of season

UK's Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail for rape, sexual assault

Analysis-China seeks high-tech upper hand in industry carrying 80% of global trade

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences
Russell Brand sentenced to 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault offences

QUICK LINKS