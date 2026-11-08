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Home > Hollywood > James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/goa-celebrates-diwali-with-burning-of-giant-narkasur-effigies-to-mark-victory-of-good-over-evil20261108083124"> <p class="title">Goa celebrates Diwali with burning of giant Narkasur effigies to mark victory of good over evil</p> <a>

Goa celebrates Diwali with burning of giant Narkasur effigies to mark victory of good over evil

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Last updated: November 8, 2026 12:37:15 IST

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James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

Washington DC [US], November 8 (ANI): Democratic victor James Talarico made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ (SNL), joining the show’s cold open to take humorous jibes at US President Donald Trump and the programme’s recurring sketches featuring the Republican leader.

According to Deadline, the cold open began with a celebration of the Democrats’ midterm election victories, featuring cast members portraying prominent Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, played by Sarah Sherman, and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, portrayed by Kenan Thompson.

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James Austin Johnson portrayed Donald Trump, while Colin Jost appeared as Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the sketch.

During the opening sequence, Sherman’s portrayal of Schumer called the gathering a “Dream Team”, while jokingly taking credit for the Democrats’ electoral success, as per Deadline.

The sketch took an unexpected turn when Talarico appeared on stage as himself, receiving cheers from the studio audience.

Taking a humorous swipe at Trump’s repeated references to him as “Talafreako”, Talarico introduced himself as the person who had been sending daily messages asking people for USD 5 donations during his campaign.

Trump, portrayed by Johnson, responded, “In this economy, who can blame you?”

Talarico then addressed the President, saying, “Mr. President, if we can work together, we can make life better for everyday Americans. It’s clear people want something new. They want something different,” as per Deadline. 

He followed this with a joke directed at the show, questioning how many more cold opens featuring Trump freezes the programme would produce.

Johnson’s Trump replied, “Infinity.”

Talarico then concluded the appearance by announcing, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Deadline reported that Talarico’s surprise appearance emerged as a highlight of the sketch, with the Democratic leader-elect receiving cheers from the audience and adding an unexpected twist to the opening segment.

The appearance came amid significant political developments following the midterm elections, with Democrats sweeping back into commanding control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in what has been widely characterised as a historic “blue wave”, the legislative balance of power has fundamentally shifted.

These damaging losses pose a formidable obstacle for the remainder of Trump’s presidential term, leaving a fully Democratic-controlled Congress poised to challenge the executive branch.

With Republicans suffering severe electoral losses, congressional Democrats are gearing up to advance ambitious policy proposals, unwind past executive actions and launch rigorous oversight investigations into the administration.

Even as the legislative battle lines are drawn, Democratic majorities are expected to utilise congressional oversight tools, including committee hearings, subpoena issuances and inquiries into federal spending, to challenge the administration independently of passing legislation. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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Tags: chuck-schumerdemocratic-victorydonald trumphakeem-jeffriesJames Talaricolive performanceSaturday Night LiveSNLWashington DC

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James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

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James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

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James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump
James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump
James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump
James Talarico makes surprise 'SNL' appearance after midterm wins, takes humorous dig at Trump

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