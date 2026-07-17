Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/sitcom-227-star-hal-williams-passes-away-at-9120260716234625"> <p class="title">Sitcom '227' star Hal Williams passes away at 91 </p> <a>

Sitcom '227' star Hal Williams passes away at 91

Written By:
Last updated: July 17, 2026 10:53:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Sam Neill, known for working in ‘Jurassic’ films, passed away due to pneumonia, his agent confirmed.

According to a Variety report, Philip Grez, Neill’s long-time agent, spoke to the actor’s family following “inaccurate and outright falsehoods” in the media.

You Might Be Interested In

“As Sam Neill’s longtime rep, I spoke with his family and wish to clarify some details for his fans. Sam passed away from pneumonia. Prior to becoming sick, Sam had valiantly fought and beaten lymphoma through a new treatment called CAR-T therapy,” Grenz said in his statement, as quoted by Variety.

Genz also revealed that Sam Neill has filmed four projects back-to-back in the past years, all of which will be released within the coming months.

“I’d like to thank those who were truly close to Sam for considering his privacy with the respect he earned and his loved ones need and deserve during this immeasurably difficult time,” he added.

Sam Neill, who was 78, passed away in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor’s official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

“It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but was blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care,” read a part of the statement.

Since then, tributes have been pouring in from fans and members of the film fraternity.

Filmmakers, his fellow co-stars and fans remembered the late actor across social media platforms. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 17, 2026 10:53 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cancer-freedeathhollywoodhollywood-starjurassiclymphomasam-neill

RELATED News

Sitcom '227' star Hal Williams passes away at 91

'The Runner' trailer out: Gal Gadot goes beyond limits to save her child from kidnapper, to stream on September 2

Mick Jagger says he regrets following John Lennon's advice not to meet Elvis Presley

Taylor Swift asked that no guest be dropped from 'The Graham Norton Show', says host

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets Critics Choice Super Awards nod; 'Superman', 'The Boys' lead nominations

LATEST NEWS

Zeelab Pharmacy Crosses 300 Company-Owned Stores, Strengthens Omni-channel Growth with 5,000 Daily Online Orders

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Destiny": 18 years after iconic photo, Messi-Yamal to square off in Final

IRAN'S IRGC SAY THEY TARGETED U.S. MARITIME SURVEILLANCE RADAR IN OMAN – STATE MEDIA

India's Tech Mahindra gains as strong deal wins lift growth outlook

Volvo Cars posts smaller profit for the second quarter

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Sets INR 100 Crore Revenue Guidance for FY27, Q1 FY27 Results Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY

"Virat and Gautam don't need any bridge": India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after second ODI loss

Scott, Alvarez lead Mets past Phillies 4-1 in wildfire haze

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia-backed developer seeks World Cup stadium investors, sources say 

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia
Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia
Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia
Sam Neill's agent confirms 'Jurassic Park' actor died of pneumonia

QUICK LINKS