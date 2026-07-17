AI Cybersecurity Firm TAC InfoSec Sets INR 100 Crore Revenue Guidance for FY27, Q1 FY27 Results Total Income Rises 97% YoY, PAT Surges 137% YoY

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), the listed company operating globally under the TAC Security brand, today announced revenue guidance of approximately INR 100 crore for FY27, supported by continued quarter-on-quarter expansion across its AI-led cybersecurity platform, compliance automation products and international operations.

The Company reported total income of INR 20 crore in Q1 FY27, exceeding its earlier quarterly expectation of INR 18 crore. Q1 revenue increased 33% quarter-on-quarter, while EBITDA margin reached approximately 48%, ahead of the Company’s 40% operating-margin objective.

The quarterly plan implies

FY27 revenue of INR 100 crore or more, subject to business execution and market conditions.

Growth Strategy for FY27

– Expansion of enterprise adoption across the ESOF cybersecurity ecosystem

– Higher revenue per customer through cross-selling and upselling

– Continued scaling of Socify.ai and AI-led compliance automation

– Growth in global distribution, strategic partnerships and U.S. operations

The Company will continue investing in the expansion of its flagship ESOF platform, which enables organisations to identify, prioritise, quantify and remediate cyber risks across applications, infrastructure and emerging AI environments.

Socify.ai is also expected to become an increasingly important recurring-revenue contributor as enterprises seek faster and more automated approaches to SOC 2 and broader compliance requirements.

Management Commentary

“Our Q1 FY27 performance demonstrated that TAC Security is growing not only on a year-on-year basis, but also through meaningful sequential expansion. We exceeded our Q1 revenue expectation and delivered an EBITDA margin ahead of our operating objective.

For FY27, we are targeting INR 100 crore in revenue, supported by enterprise adoption of ESOF, the scaling of Socify.ai, higher revenue per customer, global partnerships and the expansion of our U.S. operations.

Our longer-term commitment remains unchanged. As per 2030 Bold Vision, we are committed to build TAC Security into a USD 100 million ARR AI cybersecurity platform through disciplined execution, recurring products and global scale.”

— Trishneet Arora, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, TAC Security

Building Toward USD 100 Million ARR

TAC InfoSec Limited’s 2030 strategy is centered on developing TAC Security into one of the world’s largest AI cybersecurity platforms. The Company intends to pursue this objective by:

– Expanding recurring platform revenue

– Increasing multi-product adoption across enterprise customers

– Scaling compliance automation through Socify.ai

– Growing its international partner and channel ecosystem

– Developing U.S. public-sector opportunities through CyberSandia

– Evaluating strategic inorganic-growth opportunities

TAC InfoSec believes the convergence of cybersecurity and frontier AI will continue expanding global demand for application security, vulnerability management, compliance automation and cyber-risk intelligence.

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