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Home > Hollywood > Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/you8217ll-see-star-lord-again8217-chris-pratt-confirms-return-to-marvel-cinematic-universe20261023192612"> <p class="title">"You’ll see Star-Lord again’": Chris Pratt confirms return to Marvel Cinematic Universe</p> <a>

"You’ll see Star-Lord again’": Chris Pratt confirms return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Written By:
Last updated: October 24, 2026 20:39:18 IST

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Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Los Angeles [US], October 24 (ANI): Oscar-nominated actress Sandra Huller is all set to make a cameo in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

Details about Huller’s role have been kept under wraps as directors Anthony and Joe Russo are in the post-production stage of the project, Variety reported.

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The cameo update comes at a time when the upcoming ‘Avengers’ movie is already packed with a star-studded cast, including the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, and Channing Tatum.

Actors from ‘Black Panther’, ‘Thunderbolts’, ‘Fantastic Four’, and ‘X-Men’ will also join the Marvel film. Chris Pratt will also reprise his beloved MCU character as Peter Quill, aka the Star-Lord.

Pratt, who first portrayed the half-human, half-alien superhero in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in 2014, revealed that discussions are underway with Marvel Studios executives about bringing the character back.

Also, it features the much-awaited returns of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Oscar-winner Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, taking on the villainous role ahead of Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Meanwhile, not much has been revealed about the plot for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, except for the fact that Downey’s Doctor Doom will come as the superheroes’ most feared foe.

Speaking of Huller’s involvement, speculation is rife that she could be tied to Doctor Doom’s mother or could also play another of the Latverian Witches.

The makers recently released a second trailer of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ which gave a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and his face-off with some of the biggest heroes in the upcoming film in the Marvel Universe. 

The two-minute trailer, unveiled during Disney’s D23 fan convention, shows Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to fight the powerful villain, according to Variety. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 8:39 PM IST
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Tags: Anthony Russoavengers doomsdayjoe-russomarvel-cameooscar-nomineesandra-huller

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Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

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Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

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Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Sandra Huller to make a cameo in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday'

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