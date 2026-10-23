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Home > Hollywood > “I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220i-want-to-leave-time-for-new-things8221-jenna-ortega-plans-tv-break-after-8216wednesday821720261023200603"> <p class="title">“I want to leave time for new things”: Jenna Ortega plans TV break after ‘Wednesday’</p> <a>

“I want to leave time for new things”: Jenna Ortega plans TV break after ‘Wednesday’

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Last updated: October 23, 2026 20:41:12 IST

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“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

Los Angeles [US], October 23 (ANI): Hollywood actress Uma Thurman has recalled her first encounter with the police at the age of three or four, revealing that she once sneaked out of her home to buy a pair of red high-heeled shoes and ended up being taken away in a police car, according to E! News. 

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Kill Bill’ star shared the childhood incident during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, describing it as the scariest moment of her life.

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“My first brush with the law was we moved to a new town,” Uma told Jimmy Fallon. “We drove past a shoe store, and I saw these red high-heeled shoes in the window. I was about three or four,” according to E! News. 

The actress, now 56, recalled that her family had recently moved to Amherst, Massachusetts, because of her father Robert Thurman’s work as a teacher. She believes the red shoes caught her attention because they reminded her of Dorothy’s ruby slippers in ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which could take the character back home.

“I took about 75 cents off the table and headed out, and I found the shoe store,” she recalled. “I tried on the shoes. I agreed that they fit. It was all very nice. And then I handed him 75 cents.”

However, the shopkeeper soon became suspicious when the young girl arrived alone and claimed that her mother was on her way.

“The man was like, ‘Hmm,’” the actress recalled with a laugh. “‘I don’t think this little girl’s mother is coming.’ And then the questions started, and then the police came,” according to E! News. 

Thurman said she tried to convince the officers that she could find her way home, but the situation took a frightening turn when she was unable to remember the name of her street.

“They asked me where I lived, and I didn’t know the name of the street I lived on,” she said. “I said, ‘But I’ll just go right back. It’s just over here!’ And they were like, ‘No, no, no. You’re coming with us.’”

The incident left a lasting impression on the actress, who said she genuinely believed she was being arrested.

“I remember it so well because I’ve never been so scared in my entire life,” Thurman said, “because I really thought I was being arrested,” according to E! News. 

The actress was placed in the back of a police car and made to sit on the lap of an officer whom she described as probably friendly but terrifying to her at the time.

Her mother, Swedish model Nena von Schlebrügge, eventually came to the rescue after the frightened child struggled to direct the officers to her home. Thurman recalled her mother emerging onto the street in a muumuu, describing her as a “long-haired, beautiful, hippie”.

Her mother was screaming in the street, Thurman said, and the officers immediately recognised her as the child’s parent.

The actress has since become a mother herself. She shares Maya Hawke, 28, and Levon Thurman-Hawke, 24, with her former husband Ethan Hawke, and Luna Thurman-Busson with her former partner Arpad Busson, according to E! News. 

Despite the passage of decades, Thurman said the childhood episode remains vivid in her memory, recalling how a simple fascination with a pair of red shoes turned into an unexpectedly frightening encounter with law enforcement. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 8:41 PM IST
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“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

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“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

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“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3
“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3
“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3
“I really thought I was being arrested”: Uma Thurman recalls first encounter with police at age 3

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