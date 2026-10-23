"You’ll see Star-Lord again’": Chris Pratt confirms return to Marvel Cinematic Universe

Los Angeles [US], October 23 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt has confirmed that he will reprise his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character Peter Quill, popularly known as Star-Lord, saying the character is “not going anywhere” despite his absence from recent Marvel projects, according to People.

Pratt, who first portrayed the half-human, half-alien superhero in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in 2014, revealed that discussions are underway with Marvel Studios executives about bringing the character back.

“I have a great relationship with [Marvel Studios co-presidents] Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been both ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise,” he told The Playlist’s Bingeworthy podcast while confirming Star-Lord’s return.

He added, “So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere,” as per the outlet.

Pratt’s confirmation comes after the character’s last appearance in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ in 2023, whose end credits promised that Star-Lord would return.

The actor had previously revealed that he had pitched Marvel Studios an idea for Peter Quill’s return during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in January.

“I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do,” Pratt said at the time. “And I think it’s great.”

When asked whether he had shared the idea with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Pratt confirmed that he had, according to People.

“Yep. And I think that, you know, I’m down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that,” he said.

Pratt has played Star-Lord across the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise, two Avengers films and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). His appearances in the Avengers franchise include Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

However, Pratt was not among the returning stars named in the announced cast list for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Sebastian Stan, among others.

His absence from the announced cast has left the timing and nature of Star-Lord’s return unclear. Marvel has not revealed when the character will next appear, and Pratt has not disclosed further details about the plans discussed with the studio, as per the outlet.

Another possible opportunity for the character’s return is Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to follow Avengers: Doomsday by a year, according to People.

For now, Pratt’s latest comments confirm that Peter Quill’s story is expected to continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although the project in which Star-Lord will next appear remains undisclosed. (ANI)

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