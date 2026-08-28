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Home > Hollywood > "Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/amaal-mallik-announces-break-from-film-music-to-focus-on-health-says-for-my-mind-body-soul-and-overall-physical-healing20260827230016"> <p class="title">Amaal Mallik announces break from film music to focus on health, says "for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing"</p> <a>

Amaal Mallik announces break from film music to focus on health, says "for my mind, body, soul and overall physical healing"

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Last updated: August 28, 2026 17:59:17 IST

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"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

Los Angeles [US], August 28 (ANI): Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has opened up about balancing her career and motherhood, saying she has “beat the odds” while raising her four children and continuing her journey as a successful musician, according to E! News.

In an interview, Cardi B said she wanted to show women that it is possible to work hard and achieve success despite the challenges that come with motherhood and public criticism.

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“I feel like I, I’m not going to say like set an example. But it’s like I showed a lot of women that it’s like you could still work hard and you could still be able to beat the odds with having a baby, and the media, and the criticizing, and work hard and get your job done,” she said.

The rapper, known for hits like “I Like It” and “Bodak Yellow”, said she has continued to build her career while raising her children. Cardi B is a mother to Kulture, Wave and Blossom with estranged husband Offset, and also has a 9-month-old son with Stefon Diggs, as per the outlet.

“It’s seven years later, four kids later. I’m still here, yeah,” Cardi said while reflecting on her journey.

The Grammy winner, who became the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019, said motherhood has required sacrifices, especially while managing a demanding career.

“I try my best to have my kids around me as much as possible, but sometimes I can’t be with them. Mothers have to make sacrifices,” she said.

Cardi B also compared her experience as a touring musician to other working mothers who have to spend time away from their children to provide for their families.

“It’s sad, but we need to look at the bigger picture,” she said. “I hope that my kids look at what I do and understand, ‘Mom was working her ass off.’ She wasn’t clubbing, she wasn’t dating, she wasn’t partying…Instead, she was making sacrifices for a better living, according to E! News.

While speaking about motherhood and her personal life, Cardi B also said becoming a parent has not changed her personality or fashion choices, though she admitted she is more mindful in certain situations.

Cardi B’s comments come as she continues to balance her role as a mother with her career as one of the most successful female rappers in the music industry. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 5:59 PM IST
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"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

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"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

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"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career
"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career
"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career
"Seven years later, four kids later, I'm still here": Cardi B on balancing motherhood and music career

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