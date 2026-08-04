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Home > Hollywood > 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/godzilla-minus-zero-to-world-premiere-at-new-york-film-festival-202620260804211622"> <p class="title">'Godzilla Minus Zero' to world premiere at New York Film Festival 2026 </p> <a>

'Godzilla Minus Zero' to world premiere at New York Film Festival 2026

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Last updated: August 4, 2026 22:51:13 IST

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

Los Angeles [US], August 4 (ANI): Marvel’s latest outing ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has made a historic theatrical debut in India, overtaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to earn the biggest opening day bench-mark for a non-Indian film till date.

According to Variety, the film made a gross collection of Rs 72.44 crore on its first day, already surpassing the previous Hollywood launch benchmark set by ‘Endgame’. An audience of nearly 1 million people flocked to theatres on its opening Thursday alone.

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At PVR Inox, the ‘Spider-Man’ sequel grossed over Rs 135 crore during its opening weekend. The film’s four-day extended opening weekend produced a collection of Rs 328.5 crore across the country. In four days of its release, the film emerged as the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release of all time in the Indian market.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ earned over Rs 20 crore on Monday, August 3.

“‘SPIDER-MAN’ – ROCKING MONDAY… #SpiderManBrandNewDay refuses to slow down… After a sensational, unprecedented, and historic extended weekend, the film has delivered a massive ₹ 20 cr+ on the crucial Monday [Day 5], an extraordinary hold by any yardstick. The phenomenal Monday business reaffirms the film’s BLOCKBUSTER status and underlines its exceptional acceptance across urban centres as well as mass markets,” the tweet read.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland first appeared as Peter Parker in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He later headlined ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ alongside Robert Downey Jr. and reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, a cameo in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 10:51 PM IST
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Tags: avengers-endgameBrand New DayhollywoodMarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseSpider-ManZendaya

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever
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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

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