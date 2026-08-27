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Home > Hollywood > Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star

Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 00:52:17 IST

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Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star

Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Legendary English actor Tim Curry, best known for portraying Dr Frank N Furter in the cult classic ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’, has passed away, leaving industry members and fans in grief.

As per a TMZ report, the actor, who had been battling serious health issues for more than a decade, died on late Tuesday night in Los Angeles. As soon as the news came out, tributes have been pouring in as many remembered the late actor and his work.

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Actor Carol Burnett, who worked alongside Curry in ‘Annie’ as his sister, Miss Hannigan, shared a scene from the film on her Instagram handle and paid tributes.

“We had such a wonderful time working together on “Annie.” Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him,” she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcgnUHrICPR/

Tim Curry’s ‘Clue’ co-star Michael McKean also remembered his last conversation with the late actor.

“My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter. The grim physical state he found himself in has now ended, a blessing. Our blessing was that we had Tim Curry in our lives. RIP, my friend,” he wrote.

https://x.com/MJMcKean/status/2092642223091524028

Another ‘Clue’ star Lesley Ann Warren further added, “My dear companion in crime, the brilliant, hilarious, hysterically funny, magician of artistry has left us. What an unbelievable joy to have shared a sound stage with him and to engage with such a master talent. I adored him. Bless his wild and inspired soul. Love you Tim.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcgqKhbFGdr/

In an emotional post, actor Luke Evans, who recently concluded a seven-month run in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ on Broadway, described Curry as a “force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm.”

Mentioning that he wrote a letter to Curry three weeks ago, Evans shared, “I just want to say thank you. For your fearless performance, for creating something so enduring, and for inspiring generations of actors to be a little braver than they thought they could be.”

Elaine Hendrix wrote, “And the blows keep coming. I worked with Tim Curry in the 90s. He was THE kindest man. I adored him up close and from a far since discovering ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ while I was in High School. I was a huge fan of him! What a talent. What a gentleman. What an honor. RIP Tim.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcgnkOJoPvS/

Among others to remember the late actor were Selma Blair, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Josh Gad, Rosie O’Donnell, Christopher Lloyd, director Guillermo Del Toro.

The Muppets also issued a statement, remembering Curry, who played Long John Silver in the 1996 film ‘Muppet Treasure Island’.

“Few humans have earned the title of honorary Muppet more than the legendary Tim Curry. As a performer he was unparalleled – witty, charming, unnerving, and deeply funny. We will always consider it one of our greatest treasures to have been part of Long John Silver’s crew. Thank you for everything, Tim,” the statement read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Dcgm_DTlIZE/

According to Variety, Tim Curry, 80, passed away at his Toluca Lake home. A cause of his death is yet to be revealed; however, the actor had suffered from several health issues following a severe stroke in 2012.

The versatile actor, singer, and voice performer garnered several accolades in his career, including a Daytime Emmy Award and Tony and Olivier Awards nods. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 12:52 AM IST
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Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star

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Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star
Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star
Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star
Tim Curry passes away at 80: Carol Burnett, Michael McKean, Luke Evans pay tributes to 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' star

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