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Home > Hollywood > Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/butterfly-month-observed-at-tropical-butterfly-conservatory-in-trichy20260908224842"> <p class="title">Butterfly month observed at Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Trichy</p> <a>

Butterfly month observed at Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Trichy

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Last updated: September 8, 2026 23:48:19 IST

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Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

Washington DC [US], September 8 (ANI): The makers have released the trailer of Luca Guadagnino‘s ‘Artificial,’ starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role. The actor stars as OpenAI founder Sam Altman and centres on the scandal that erupted when he was suddenly fired in 2023 and then reinstated only five days later.

Garfield stars as Altman amidst the pressure of the AI arms race, with Ike Barinholtz as co-founder Elon Musk. Monica Barbaro plays former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, “Anora” breakout Yura Borisov is former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Mark Rylance plays Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton. Jason Schwartzman, Zosia Mamet, Cooper Hoffman, Chris O’Dowd, Cooper Koch and Billie Lourd also appear in the film. 

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The film’s production house of the film shared the trailer on their X handle. 

https://x.com/neonrated/status/2097339173497983438

According to Variety, after originally planning to release ‘Artificial’ worldwide, Amazon MGM notably dropped the project earlier this year (notably, after it signed a major partnership with OpenAI and invested 50 billion USD into the company).

Explaining the decision, Amazon MGM Studios said it would “be better served if it were released by a different studio.” After Netflix, A24 and Focus passed on the project, Neon signed on to distribute “Artificial” in June 2026.

Guadagnino directed the film, written by ‘SNL’ alum Simon Rich. The two co-produced alongside David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford and Jennifer Fox.

With the Amazon controversy and particularly timely subject matter, “Artificial” could overcome its rocky release and muscle its way into Oscar consideration. The film is slated to release in Christmas this year. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 11:48 PM IST
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Tags: ai-scandalAndrew Garfieldartificial-trailerentertainmentLuca Guadagnino

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Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

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Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

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Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out
Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out
Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out
Trailer of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Artificial' out

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