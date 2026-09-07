Robert Pattinson's 'Primetime' earns seven-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson’s immersive performance as ‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen received major applause at the Venice Film Festival, bringing in an enthusiastic seven-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Also present at the festival was Pattinson’s partner Suki Waterhouse, who appeared delighted as she leaned forward to kiss the actor as the crowd continued to cheer his performance in ‘Primetime’, Variety stated.

At one point, the audience also began chanting for director Lance Oppenheim and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers, who has made her acting debut in the film.

Based on Luke Dittrich’s 2007 Esquire article ‘Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die’, Primetime follows the production of the popular series, in which Hansen attempts to confront child sexual predators in complex sting operations.

On the other hand, the real-life Hansen has been quite vocal in his scepticism of the film, adding that Pattinson’s portrayal is “overly dramatic”.

Reacting to the same, Robert Pattinson, at a press conference, said, “Obviously, I hope he likes the movie. There’s something electrifying about him. I would hope the amount of inspiration his character has given a lot of people for years is some kind of compliment,” as quoted by Variety.

Produced by A24, the film debuted in the competition and will now compete for the Golden Lion.

At the festival, Pattinson, Bridgers and their co-star Skyler Gisondo dutifully signed autographs and posed for selfies with fans.

Meanwhile, it also marks Oppenheim’s feature debut, who previously helmed acclaimed documentaries like ‘Such Kind of Heaven’ and HBO’s ‘Ren Faire’.

‘Primetime’ arrived as another addition to a banner year, during which Pattinson also appeared in spring indie hit ‘The Drama’, Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster ‘The Odyssey’, and Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part III’.

He is also busy with the filming of ‘The Batman: Part II’, where he will reprise his role as reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante Bruce Wayne. (ANI)

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