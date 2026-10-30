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Home > Hollywood > Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 21:44:12 IST

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Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

Washington [US], October 30 (ANI): As the DC Universe continues its expansion under DC Studios, co-head James Gunn has revealed that while the character of Harley Quinn will “almost certainly” return to the franchise, actor Margot Robbie’s future in the role remains uncertain. 

Speaking on ‘The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast’ alongside co-stars Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee, Gunn addressed how pre-reboot films fit into the newly structured cinematic universe.

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As per Variety, while confirming that 2021’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ largely holds a canon status within the DCU, Gunn pointed out one remaining question, “That settles it then. I think that ‘The Suicide Squad’ is within the canon of the DCU. It’s decided,” Gunn said, adding, “I’d say, we have one small asterisk, which is what exactly is the future of Harley Quinn? I want to be given a little leeway with this by the fans because I’m not sure exactly how that’s going to manifest itself. But other than that, I think that we can pretty much say the entire movie is canon. I don’t think there’s a problem.” 

Robbie first introduced the live-action iteration of the iconic anti-hero in David Ayer’s 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’, before reprising the role in 2020’s ‘Birds of Prey’ and Gunn’s 2021 standalone sequel.

Reflecting on Robbie’s status following her massive commercial success with ‘Barbie’, Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’, and upcoming projects like Tim Burton’s ‘Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman’, Gunn expressed doubt over whether the actor intends to revisit the role, “She’s just so crazy. I love her as Harley. I don’t know if she wants to play Harley again. She may be over that,” Gunn said.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Robbie’s packed schedule and personal interest in returning, Gunn emphasised that the door remains fully open if she chooses to come back, “Harley is a character I’m almost certainly going to use in the DCU. And if Margot wants to play her, then I’ll bend over backwards to explain that in the world.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:44 PM IST
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Tags: canon-statusDC Universedc-studiosHarley Quinnjames gunnMargot Robbiethe-suicide-squad

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Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

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Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

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Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update
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Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update
Will Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn? James Gunn shares DCU future update

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