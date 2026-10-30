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Home > Hollywood > Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'
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Last updated: October 30, 2026 21:08:10 IST

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Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

Los Angeles [US], October 30 (ANI): Actor Chase Sui Wonders is in talks to join filmmaker David Mikalson’s upcoming raunchy comedy ‘Goblin’, backed by production house A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wonders, known for her performances in ‘The Studio’ and the reboot of ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, is being considered for a role in the film, which has already announced Kenneth Branagh, Skyler Gisondo and Will Forte as cast members.

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Branagh has been tapped to voice the titular Goblin. However, details about the film’s storyline and the characters played by the cast are being kept under wraps.

The comedy genre appears to align with Wonders’ interests. In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, ahead of the release of the first season of ‘The Studio’, the actor spoke about her admiration for comedy films and the work of filmmaker and actor Seth Rogen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I remember coming of age to Pineapple Express and being like, ‘This is what’s waiting for me in my adult life,'” Wonders said, recalling her appreciation of Rogen’s work.

“And I’ll stand by my opinion that This Is the End is the last great American comedy,” she added.

Following the success of the Emmy-winning series ‘The Studio’, Wonders is set to return as Quinn Hackett, the assistant-turned-executive, in its second season next year.

Speaking about her experience working on the Rogen-led series, Wonders earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, “They really let me be a freak in this show, and that was so liberating, and it empowered me to embrace my inner court jester.”

“I just want to do more of this, because at the end of the day it’s just really fun to laugh,” she added.

Apart from ‘Goblin’, Wonders has several projects lined up. She will next be seen in A24’s ‘Slayground’, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, which is scheduled to release on January 29, 2027.

She is also currently filming Olivia Wilde’s holiday comedy ‘Naughty’, in which she stars alongside Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dinklage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Further details about Wonders’ potential casting in ‘Goblin’ and the film’s storyline are yet to be announced. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:08 PM IST
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Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

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Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

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Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'
Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'
Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'
Chase Sui Wonders in talks to join A24's raunchy comedy 'Goblin'

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