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Home > Hollywood > Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

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Published: June 25, 2026 20:53:08 IST

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Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Los Angeles [US], June 25 (ANI): Zendaya once again proved that no one does promotional dressing quite like her!

During her latest stop on the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ world tour, the actor turned heads in a special Spider-Man-themed oversized T-shirt that instantly became the focal point of her appearance.

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Known for transforming every red carpet and press event into a fashion moment, Zendaya’s ensembles consistently command attention, and this outing was no exception.

Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Blending nostalgia, fandom, and her signature effortless cool, the star’s latest look quickly sparked conversation among fans and fashion watchers alike.

For the outing, Zendaya paired the vintage graphic t-shirt with white Christian Louboutin pumps. And guess how much the look costs?

Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, copped the look on eBay for just USD 34.99, as per Variety.

“Style doesn’t always have to cost a fortune,” Roach wrote on his Instagram stories, alongside a screenshot of the eBay listing for the t-shirt.

Over the years, Zendaya and Roach have created epic red carpet fashion moments, including the memorable Met Gala look in 2019 when the actor was dressed in a Tommy Hilfiger gown.

On the work front, Zendaya will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ with longtime colleague and husband Tom Holland.

The couple are currently juggling promotional duties for two major summer releases, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

As part of the “Spider-Man” press tour, Holland and Zendaya have already made joint appearances in Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid, ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is set to open in US theatres on July 31. Viewers in India will have the opportunity to catch the film a day earlier on July 30. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 25, 2026 8:53 PM IST
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Tags: fashionhollywoodLaw Roachspider man brand new daySpider-Manthe odysseyZendaya

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Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

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Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

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Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour
Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour
Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour
Zendaya turns heads in USD 35 vintage Spider-Man oufit during promo tour

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