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Home > HTDS News > SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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Last updated: September 29, 2026 14:41:10 IST

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SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: The Company Provides, an end-to-end plastic joining and automation solutions provider, offering specialised solutions mainly in the Automotive industry and industries related to Medical, Electrical, Electronics, Textile, FMCG, Toys, Gift & Stationery, Food & Packaging, Defence & Educational Institutes. Our expertise lies in technical innovation by manufacturing machinery, tools and automated processes for our customers, offering targeted solutions in various industries, proposes to open its IPO on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The Company plans to raise ₹ 2,345.00 lakhs through a fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of ₹67 per equity share on Fixed Price Method. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

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The issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 35,00,000 equity shares of Face Value of ₹ 10/- Each for Cash at a Price of ₹ 67 Per Equity Share Including a Share Premium of ₹ 57 Per Equity Share Aggregating to ₹ 2,345 lakhs (“The Issue”) of which, 1,76,000 equity shares of Face Value of ₹ 10/- Each for Cash at a Price of ₹ 67 Per Equity Share Including a Share Premium of ₹ 57 Per Equity Share Aggregating to ₹ 117.92 lakhs are reserved for the Market Maker (“The Market Maker Reservation Portion”). The Issue Less the Market Maker Reservation Portion i.e., Net Issue of 33,24,000 Equity Shares of Face Value OF ₹10/- Each at a Price of ₹ 67 Per Equity Share Aggregating TO ₹ 2,227.08 lakhs is Herein after referred to as the “Net Issue”. The Issue and the Net Issue will Constitute 27.05 % and 25.69 % Respectively of the Post Issue paid up Equity Share Capital of Our Company.

Equity Share Allocation:

  • Non-Institutional Investors – 16,62,000 Equity Shares
  • Individual Investors – 16,62,000 Equity Shares
  • Market Maker – 1,76,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO Shall be utilized for Funding Capital Expenditure towards the Purchase of Machineries, Funding working capital requirements of the Company and General Corporate Purpose. The Public issue will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and will close on Monday, October 05, 2026.

The Lead Manager to the Issue is Khandwala Securities Limited and the Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Jignesh Pravinchandra Parekh, Chairman & Managing Director (DIN:05129344) of The Company, said, “The IPO represents an important step in SJP Ultrasonics’ growth journey. Over the years, we have built capabilities across plastic joining solutions, industrial automation and laser technology solutions, serving customers across multiple industries. The proposed deployment of the Net Proceeds towards machinery and working capital is intended to strengthen our in-house manufacturing capabilities and support our business requirements as we continue to expand our solutions portfolio.”

Mr. Alok Desai (Vice President – Merchant Banking) at Khandwala Securities Limited, Lead Manager to the Issue, said, “The Company operates across specialised engineering solution segments with a diversified presence across plastic joining, industrial automation and laser technology. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had an order book of ₹2,118.56 lakhs. In FY26, revenue from operations stood at ₹2,655.77 lakhs, EBITDA at ₹823.81 lakhs and PAT at ₹524.26 lakhs. The fresh issue is proposed to support capacity enhancement, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

About The Company:

The Company was incorporated in the year 2012 and it is Providing an end-to-end plastic joining and automation solutions provides. The Company offers specialised engineering solutions primarily across automotive, medical, electrical, electronics, textile, FMCG, toys, gift & stationery, food & packaging, defence and educational segments. Its business is organised across three principal segments: Plastic Joining Solutions, Industrial Automation and Laser Technology Solutions.

The Company provides solutions across the plastic joining value chain, including ultrasonic plastic welding, vibration welding, hot plate welding, spin welding and heat staking. It also undertakes industrial automation solutions such as robotics, pick-and-place, rotary, conveyor and assembly-line automation, along with laser marking, cutting and welding solutions. Its manufacturing facility is located in Vasai East, Palghar, Maharashtra, and it serves customers on a pan-India basis.

In F.Y.26, the Company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,655.77 lakhs, EBITDA margin of 31.02%, and PAT margin of 19.74%.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 2:41 PM IST
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SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.
SJP Ultrasonics Limited (“The Company”) Initial Public Offering (IPO) Opens on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

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