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Home > NX News > AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession

AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession

AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 13:43:11 IST

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AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 27: In alignment with the Government of India’s policy to promote coastal shipping as a fuel efficient, economical and environment friendly mode of transport, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has formally granted Award of Concession to AMNS Paradip Logistics Private Limited (APLPL), a SPV of AM/NS India, for mechanisation of CQ-III berth for handling Dry Bulk Cargo on Captive basis of 10 MTPA capacity. The award was presented by Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India to Shri Deepak Arora, Chief – Corporate Affairs, AM/NS India, during a special function held at Biju Convention, Paradeep, Odisha on August 21, 2026.

The Concession, granted for a period of 30 years, will ensure seamless cargo movement, enhance operational efficiency of AM/NS India, and reinforce the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability. This arrangement will also enable APLPL to handle iron ore pellet shipments through a fully mechanised conveyor system directly connected from AM/NS India’s pellet plant complex to the berth at PPA. The coastal shipping of iron ore pellets from Paradeep to Hazira by AM/NS India is an established environmentally sustainable mode of transport. The captive use of CQ-III berth will not only support AM/NS India’s long-term growth but also serve as a vital link in the company’s robust and eco-friendly supply chain pipeline.

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The award is a significant milestone in the journey of AM/NS India to strengthen logistics capabilities and modernise port operations. This reaffirms the commitment of AM/NS India to operational excellence, innovation, and partnership in building Paradeep into a global maritime gateway.

Present on the occasion were, Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education, Government of Odisha, Shri Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Member of Parliament (MP), Jagatsinghpur, Shri P. L. Haranadh, IRTS, Chairman, Paradip Port Authority, Shri T. Venu Gopal, Deputy Chairman, Paradip Port Authority, Shri U.S.R. Raju, Head – Odisha Operations, AM/NS India, along with senior officials of PPA and other corporate leaders of Paradeep.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:43 PM IST
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AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession
AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession
AM/NS India Expands Eco-Friendly Supply Chain with Paradip Port’s 30-Year Berth Concession
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