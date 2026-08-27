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Home > Hollywood > Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film

Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/asha-bhosles-last-recorded-song-to-be-released-on-this-special-day20260827134353"> <p class="title">Asha Bhosle's last recorded song to be released on this special day </p> <a>

Asha Bhosle's last recorded song to be released on this special day

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Last updated: August 27, 2026 13:49:11 IST

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Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film

Los Angeles [US], August 27 (ANI): A biopic on late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne is moving ahead, with his son Jack Osbourne confirming that the script for the film has been completed and discussions with directors are underway, Deadline reported.

Jack revealed that the family is working with Sony Pictures on the project and said they have someone in mind to portray the legendary rocker, though he did not disclose the name.

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“It’s gung-ho,” Jack told E! News, adding that conversations have already taken place with a potential actor. “We do. I’m not allowed to say, but conversations have been had, and if it all works out, it’s gonna be awesome.”

Speaking about the approach towards the film, Jack said the family’s priority is to make a movie that connects with Ozzy’s fans.

“I have this mantra, and I always say it, when in meetings with my mom or doing anything with the family business. It’s, ‘give the fans what they want.’ That’s our people, that’s who we’re catering for, that’s what my dad wrote music for, that’s what he toured for, it’s why we did the shows we did,” he said.

Jack added that the film will not be made as an unconventional or overly artistic portrayal of the rock icon.

“Because we’re doing the Ozzy movie with Sony, and I’m always saying in the meetings, ‘We’ve got to give the fans what they want. We can’t make this artsy, esoteric biopic,'” he said. “No, we’re not doing that–for many reasons–but it’s not what the fans want,” as per the outlet.

In 2021, Ozzy Osbourne’s official social media account announced that Sony Pictures and PolyGram Entertainment were developing a biopic chronicling the singer’s life and his relationship with his wife Sharon Osbourne. Oscar-nominated writer Lee Hall was attached to write the screenplay.

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, after suffering a heart attack. He had also been diagnosed with coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

The upcoming film aims to highlight the life, career and legacy of the iconic musician, who became one of the most influential figures in heavy metal music, according to Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 1:49 PM IST
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Tags: biopicBlack Sabbathfilm-scriptheavy-metaljack-osbournemusic iconmusic-biopicOzzy Osbournerock legendrock-historysony-pictures

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Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film

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Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film
Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film
Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film
Jack Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne biopic will focus on fans' expectations, not be an "artsy" film

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