Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607 | NSE: BLUECLOUDS), an AI-first technology company, today announced that it has signed a Collaboration and Implementation Agreement with the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

The five-year agreement formalises and expands the partnership between the two organisations to design and deliver sustainable social impact initiatives for communities across healthcare, education and skill development.

Under the agreement, Blue Cloud will bring its artificial intelligence platforms and digital health technology, together with its access to funders and the CSR and grant ecosystem. The Mahesh Babu Foundation will act as the implementing partner, bringing its community outreach, credibility and onground network.

Individual initiatives will be taken up through Project Orders, each setting out the scope, responsibilities, funding, reporting and data protection arrangements, so that every programme is structured, accountable and compliant with applicable law, including the CSR provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

The collaboration covers healthcare and preventive wellness, digital health and health awareness, and education and skill development, and can extend to other sectors the two organisations agree on.

The agreement builds on the work already under way between the two organisations. GMB Life, a preventive screening and wellness app powered by Blue Cloud’s BluHealth platform, is available on the App Store and Google Play and connects users to the Foundation’s health camps and wellness initiatives. It will continue without interruption.

The next phase planned for GMB Life is BluHealthenabled healthcare kiosks at selected partner locations, operated with local doctors, which will proceed under a separate Project Order.

Commenting on the agreement, Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “Technology creates its greatest value when it reaches the people who need it most. Our work with the Foundation has already put preventive wellness in the hands of everyday users through GMB Life. This agreement gives that work a lasting structure, so that we can combine the Foundation’s community reach with Blue Cloud’s AI platforms and take them to many more communities.”

– Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Rajesh Suryadevara, Product President – BluHealth, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, added: “BluHealth was built to make early screening and preventive care easier to reach. With the Foundation’s on-ground network, we can take it into communities responsibly, with consent, privacy and data protection built into every project.”

– Rajesh Suryadevara, Product President – BluHealth, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited

Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Foundation, said: “Our work is rooted in the communities we serve. Blue Cloud’s technology helps us extend preventive health awareness and learning opportunities to more people, and this agreement allows us to do so in a structured and accountable way.”

– Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Foundation

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