Celebrity Closet by Stymo Reimagines Circular Fashion Through Culture, Fandom and Provenance

The Stymo initiative brings together celebrity wardrobes, fan culture and social impact, with its first collection featuring K.G.F actor Avinash BS and Indian rock band Parikrama.

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 2: A garment can be more than something to wear. When it is connected to a person, a performance, an era or a cultural moment, it can carry a story that gives it a value beyond its original purpose.

That idea is at the heart of Celebrity Closet, a new initiative from fashion-first circular fashion brand Stymo, which brings together celebrity fashion, fandom, memorabilia and social impact through curated collections.

Launched on August 20, the initiative gives fans an opportunity to acquire selected pieces connected to celebrities and cultural personalities while helping those items find a new life. A portion of proceeds from participating collections is directed towards social causes or NGOs selected by the participating personalities.

The first Celebrity Closet drop features K.G.F actor Avinash BS and Parikrama, one of India’s well-known classic rock bands.

For Avinash, the collection features selected pieces from his personal wardrobe. Parikrama’s collection includes official band merchandise T-shirts signed by the band, giving fans an opportunity to own music memorabilia that can also become part of their personal wardrobe or collection.

When Clothing Carries a Story

Celebrity Closet is built around the idea that the meaning of an item can extend beyond its material value.

A piece of clothing from a celebrity’s personal wardrobe carries a connection to the individual who owned or wore it. Similarly, a signed band T-shirt can represent a connection to a particular artist, musical legacy or fan community.

That personal and cultural connection is what Stymo aims to bring into the circular fashion conversation.

Rather than positioning pre-owned clothing simply as an alternative to buying new, Celebrity Closet explores how provenance, personality and storytelling can make previously owned pieces desirable in their own right.

Before selected garments are listed, they undergo Stymo’s inspection, cleaning and restoration process where required. Relevant items may also be accompanied by information relating to provenance and authentication.

“Every garment holds a story, especially those worn during important moments in our lives and careers. Celebrity Closet gives me an opportunity to share some of those pieces with people who have followed my journey, while also contributing towards [NGO/Cause],” said Avinash BS.

Bringing Fandom Into the Circular Economy

For many fans, owning something associated with an artist is about more than the object itself.

A concert T-shirt, signed piece of merchandise or garment from a celebrity wardrobe can become a personal keepsake. Celebrity Closet builds on that emotional connection while introducing the principles of reuse and circularity into the experience.

Tanya Khosla, Head of Fashion at Stymo, sees this intersection of emotion and circularity as an important part of the initiative.

“Fashion has always been about identity, culture and the stories we choose to carry with us. Celebrity Closet brings that same emotional connection into resale and reuse,” said Bhowmik. “Whether it is a piece worn by an actor or a T-shirt signed by a band that has shaped India’s rock music scene, these aren’t just garments. They have a story, and we want to give people a way to become part of that story while supporting a more circular way of consuming fashion.”

The model creates a different kind of relationship between creator and consumer—one where an item can move from a celebrity’s wardrobe or collection into the hands of someone who already has an emotional connection with that personality.

From Celebrity Wardrobes to Limited Collections

The inaugural Celebrity Closet collections became available through Stymo from August 20.

Avinash’s collection features selected pieces from his personal wardrobe, while Parikrama’s offering focuses on signed official merchandise T-shirts.

Depending on the collection, selected pieces may be presented through limited-time drops or auctions. Buyers receive relevant product information and, where applicable, authentication documentation.

The initiative also incorporates a social-impact element, with a portion of proceeds from participating collections directed towards a cause or NGO selected by the respective celebrity or cultural personality.

For Stymo, this adds another dimension to the circular model: an existing product is not only kept in circulation, but can also contribute to a social purpose through its next chapter.

A Different Approach to Circular Fashion

Stymo’s Celebrity Closet initiative forms part of a broader effort to make circular fashion more engaging for consumers.

The company’s model combines pre-owned and refurbished clothing, deadstock and limited collections with fashion-led design and technology. Its focus is on giving existing garments additional value and extending their useful life.

Stymo also uses technology across its operating processes. Its proprietary AI Hub App supports product photography, cataloguing and lifecycle assessment tracking for individual SKUs, helping bring greater consistency and transparency to the circular fashion experience.

The company says its approach is designed to help consumers understand the environmental value associated with keeping products in circulation, including information around carbon emissions and water savings.

Connecting Sustainability With Culture

The fashion industry’s circular economy is often discussed in terms of waste reduction, recycling and resource efficiency. But consumer behaviour is equally important.

People are more likely to keep, reuse or pass on an item when it has meaning.

Celebrity Closet approaches that behavioural challenge through culture and fandom. By connecting pre-owned garments and merchandise with people and stories that consumers already care about, the initiative aims to make circular consumption feel less like a compromise and more like a discovery.

This could also create opportunities for new forms of fashion collecting, where provenance, scarcity and personal association become part of the value proposition.

Building Celebrity Closet Beyond Its First Drop

The inaugural collection is intended to be the beginning of an ongoing Stymo property.

Future editions are expected to explore personalities from film, music, sport, fashion and popular culture, potentially bringing different communities and forms of fandom into the circular fashion ecosystem.

Each collection can offer a different story, depending on the personality involved and the items selected.

The broader ambition is to create a platform where clothing and cultural memorabilia can continue their journeys rather than ending their value after their first owner is finished with them.

Rethinking What Fashion Value Means

Celebrity Closet reflects a broader shift taking place within fashion: value does not necessarily have to come from being brand new.

A garment can derive value from its design, its history, its provenance, its connection to a cultural figure or the memories associated with it. Circular fashion creates an opportunity to preserve and build on those dimensions.

For Stymo, the challenge is to bring those ideas together in a way that works commercially while making reuse and resale more desirable.

With its first collection featuring Avinash BS and Parikrama, Celebrity Closet is taking that idea into a space where fashion meets entertainment, music, fandom and social impact.

As the initiative develops, its success may ultimately be measured by how effectively it can change the perception of what pre-owned fashion can represent from something that has already been used to something that still has a story left to tell.

About Stymo

Stymo is a fashion-first circular fashion brand built by Enviu, focused on making it easier to discover, own and rewear clothing with a story.

The company works with pre-owned and refurbished fashion, deadstock and limited collections, using circular production processes to give garments longer and more valuable lives.

Stymo combines upcycling, fashion design and technology to transform dormant warehouse surplus and pre-loved apparel into distinctive fashion pieces. Its circular production workflow includes sourcing, inspection, sanitisation, restoration and redesign, with renewed products sold through its direct-to-consumer platform.

The company’s proprietary AI Hub App supports product photography, cataloguing and lifecycle assessment tracking across its products, providing consumers with information intended to make the environmental value of circular purchases more transparent.

Through initiatives such as Celebrity Closet, Stymo is expanding the idea of circular fashion beyond resale bringing together fashion, culture, personal stories and social impact to create new reasons for consumers to keep products in circulation.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)