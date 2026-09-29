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Home > NX News > Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

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Last updated: September 29, 2026 14:11:21 IST

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Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 29: Ganeshotsav is not just a festival of devotion and faith, but also a powerful medium to spread positive thoughts and the message of humanity. With this noble objective, Donate Life, an NGO working for over two decades in the field of organ donation, along with Vaastav Group, organized a unique ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ (Organ Donation – Life Donation) themed Ganesh Pandal from 14th to 24th September at Vaastav Group-Donate Life Ganesh Pandal, Near Bejanwala Complex, Tarwadi Chowkdi, Rander Road, Surat.

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

The pandal was divided into five sections:

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1. Awareness Section: Devotees were educated through videos on why organ donation is needed, which organs and tissues can be donated after brain death and natural death, and the entire process of donation. A special ‘Donor Wall’ was created as a tribute to all organ donors since 2006, with their names, dates, and a star – symbolizing that the donor has become a star and continues to shine in this world.

2. Counseling Section: The most challenging part of organ donation is counseling and preparing the family. This section effectively demonstrated how counseling of a brain-dead person’s family is done.

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

3. Salute Section: This section displayed the emotional moments of the Guard of Honour given to organ donors and explained to all devotees why donors are saluted.

4. Green Corridor Section: Time is crucial in the entire organ donation process. This section showcased how Surat City Police creates Green Corridors to transport donated organs from Surat to different cities across the country in time. Notably, Gujarat’s first Green Corridor was created by Surat City Police on 18th December 2015, and to date, more than 140 Green Corridors have been created. The country’s first SOP for Green Corridor was created by Surat City Police in February 2016 on the proposal of Donate Life.

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

5. Inspiration Section: Information on how Surat became an Organ Donor City was displayed, along with messages from the Hon’ble President of India, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji and Param Pujya Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat, Donate Life has taken a mission that, by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, no person in the country should die due to the non-availability of organs.

The post-transplant new life of organ failure patients was also presented. Every day, Aarti of Lord Ganesha was performed by donor families who were also felicitated.

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

During these ten days, over one lakh devotees, including donor families and organ recipients, visited the pandal. Dignitaries including Deputy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shri Purnesh Modi, MP Surat Shri Mukesh Dalal, MP Valsad & Chief Whip (Lok Sabha) Shri Dhaval Patel, former Union Minister Smt. Darshana Jardosh, MLAs Shri Arvind Rana & Shri Pravin Ghoghari, Leader of Ruling Party Smt. Alpa Mehta, Ex-Mayor Smt. Hemali Boghawala, Surat Collector Shri Tejas Parmar, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Shri Anupam Singh Gehlot (IPS), In-charge Surat Police Commissioner Shri Vabang Zamir (IPS), Addl. Police Commissioner Sector-1 Shri Balram Meena (IPS), Addl. Police Commissioner Crime Dr. Karanraj Vaghela (IPS), Dy. Commissioner SMC Shri Smit Lodha (IAS), DCP Cyber Cell Smt. Vishakha Jain (IPS), DCP Zone-5 Shri L.A. Jhala (IPS), Industrialists Shri Ramesh Dumasia & Smt. Shraddha Dumasia, Editor Divya Bhaskar Shri Mrugank Patel, Editor Dhabkar Shri Naresh Varia, Principal Correspondent Nav Gujarat Samay Shri Gaurav Khara, President of Chamber of Commerce Shri Ashok Jirawala, Ex-Presidents Shri Vijay Mewawala & Shri Nikhil Madrasi, Founder of Disha Foundation Shri Dinesh Patel and many eminent personalities from social, political, educational, industrial and media fraternity visited the pandal, received the message of organ donation and highly appreciated the theme created by Donate Life and Vaastav Group.

Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

The entire theme was conceptualized under the guidance of Donate Life Founder and Padma Shri Awardee Shri Nilesh Mandlewala and was made successful by Donate Life CEO & Trustee Shri Nirav Mandlewala, Vaastav Group’s Shri Vasu Shah, Shri Shubham Mehta, Ms. Grainy Modi and the team of staff and volunteers from Vaastav Group and Donate Life.

Donate Life has been relentlessly working for organ donation awareness for over two decades. So far, the organization has facilitated the donation of 1404 organs and tissues, giving a new lease of life to more than 1295 people.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 29, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message

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Donate Life and Vaastav Group Use Ganeshotsav to Promote ‘Angdaan-Jeevandan’ Message
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