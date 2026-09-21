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Home > NX News > GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

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Last updated: September 21, 2026 19:26:14 IST

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GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 21: Students and parents searching for a scholarship exam in Surat can now apply for MKAT 2026-27, the Mission Kamyab Aptitude Test. Conducted at G. D. Goenka International School, Surat, MKAT gives deserving students an opportunity to earn up to a 100 percent scholarship for school education, JEE or NEET coaching, study material, and hostel facilities.

Mission Kamyab is owned by De Mentoren Institution LLP and powered by Anand Kumar, Founder of Super 30. The programme combines school learning with competitive examination preparation, personal mentoring, weekly tests, performance analysis, doubt solving, and regular progress updates for parents.

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GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

Students currently studying in Classes VIII, IX, X and XI may apply. Class VIII students can seek admission to the Class IX Foundation Programme, while Class IX students can enter the Class X Foundation Programme. Students in Class X may apply for Class XI JEE or NEET preparation, and Class XI students may apply for Class XII JEE or NEET preparation.

The offline OMR-based scholarship test will be held on Sunday, 22 November 2026, at G. D. Goenka International School, Surat. The three-hour examination will contain 75 questions for 300 marks. The test will assess Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Mental Ability according to the student’s present class and selected stream.

GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

Applications close on 15 November 2026. Shortlisted students will attend interviews between 1 and 15 December, and results will be declared on 20 December 2026. Scholarship awards will depend on written test performance, interview results, and applicable selection conditions.

Students looking for a JEE scholarship test, NEET scholarship exam, Foundation course, JEE coaching in Surat, or NEET coaching in Surat should apply early. Visit www.missionkamyab.com or call 8780251331 or 7600007597 for registration details. The programme supports focused preparation within a disciplined academic environment for students aiming to become future engineers and doctors.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 7:26 PM IST
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GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

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GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

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GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET
GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET
GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET
GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

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