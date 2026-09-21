Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ trailer

Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth, the stuntman-turned-fixer from Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, in the newly released trailer for ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’, according to People.

Netflix released the trailer on Monday, offering the first extended look at Pitt’s return to the character he played in the Oscar-winning film. Pitt, 62, won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Cliff Booth at the 2020 Oscars.

This time, Tarantino returns to Cliff Booth’s world as the screenwriter, while David Fincher directs the film. The project reunites Pitt and Fincher for the first time since their 2008 film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. The pair previously collaborated on ‘Se7en’ and ‘Fight Club’.

Set in 1977, eight years after the events of ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, the new film finds Cliff navigating a very different Hollywood while taking on odd jobs and working as a fixer.

“Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities,” the official synopsis states.

“When he’s not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer, solving situations for Hollywood’s greats and, sometimes, not so good,” it adds, as per the outlet.

The story begins when Cliff receives a call from talent agent Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth Debicki, on behalf of her client Charlie Peters, a television megastar portrayed by Scott Caan.

“He’s curious when he gets a call from talent agent Karen Crosby (Elizabeth Debicki), on behalf of her client, TV megastar Charlie Peters (Scott Caan), a man known for doing his own stunts,” the synopsis says.

Cliff is also drawn into the world surrounding Peters, including his wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino, and former professional football champion-turned-actor Roderick “Hot Rod” Harrison, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

“He’s further entertained and intrigued when he meets other characters in Charlie’s world, from his knowing wife Toni (Carla Gugino) to pro football champion turned screen star Roderick ‘Hot Rod’ Harrison (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II),” the synopsis adds.

The story also introduces the Verdusco brothers, mysterious gangsters played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena, whose activities bring a criminal undercurrent to Cliff’s latest adventure.

“What was once a fairytale is now a crime story, a cocktail of violence, ambition, and desire that could only happen in LA,” the official synopsis reads, according to People.

The new trailer marks the first major look at the film since a surprise teaser was shown during Super Bowl LX in February. Corey Fogelmanis and Karren Karagulian also feature in the cast, alongside Debicki, Abdul-Mateen II, Caan and Gugino.

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The film marks another collaboration between Pitt and Tarantino. The pair previously worked together on ‘Inglourious Basterds’ in 2009, before ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’.

Although the new film references Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Rick Dalton from ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’, DiCaprio does not appear to be involved in the production.

The film also continues Pitt’s run of upcoming sequel projects. He is set to return for another ‘World War Z’ movie, which will be directed by Edward Berger.

Before ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ arrives, Pitt’s other upcoming film, ‘Heart of the Beast’, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 25.

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ will have a two-week exclusive theatrical run in IMAX beginning November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23, according to People. (ANI)

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