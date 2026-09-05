‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > ‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Written By:
Last updated: September 5, 2026 16:20:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 3: Surat- based young entrepreneur Mr. Piyushbhai Bhurabhai Desai has launched “Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation”, a unique social initiative in the name of Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother, ‘’Hiraba’’ with a vision of empowering children through education and social service.

Under this initiative, Piyushbhai has pledged to provide ₹7,500 educational assistance to 21,000 economically weaker girls. So far, 12,000+ girls have already received educational assistance. The initiative is also continuing the educational adoption and support of both boys and girls, ensuring that children from needy families can continue their education.

You Might Be Interested In

As part of digital empowerment, a special programme has also been initiated to provide computers to 500 needy beneficiaries, helping students gain access to technology and digital learning.

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

On the occasion of Shri C. R. Patil’s birthday, 125 000 notebooks were distributed among children, along with 72 water-harvesting projects to promote water conservation and environmental awareness.

Similarly, on the occasion of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi’s birthday, 42,000 notebooks and 42,000 cyber-awareness books were distributed among children, promoting education as well as awareness about safe and responsible use of technology.

Piyushbhai, originally from Nanota village in Banaskantha district, was born on 21 April 1993 and is currently active in the fields of textiles, real estate, construction and finance in Surat.

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Through “Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation,” Piyushbhai Desai continues to work for girls’ education, educational support, digital empowerment, water conservation and social welfare.

The initiative reflects a powerful belief: true success is not measured only by what we achieve for ourselves, but by the opportunities we create for others and the positive change we bring to society.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 5, 2026 4:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Melting Pot Food Products Onboards Renowned Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi as Investor and Brand Ambassador for Inchi, Targets Rs. 500 Plus Crore Growth Milestone

How Apartments Are Becoming India’s Largest Offline Social Networks

A New Address for Luxury: Kasturi Kundal Launches in Delhi

Mudit Bhalla — The Student Buddy: Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

Chaltabagan Durga Puja unveils 2026 Puja theme ‘Nishan’ inspired by Ramnami Samaj; announces Durga Puja Connect global app for the festival

LATEST NEWS

Barbara Palvin shares dreamy maternity photos with husband Dylan Sprouse ahead of baby girl’s arrival

Luis Campusano's two-run, 10th-inning blast carries Padres past Yankees

UPDATE 3-Chinese national rescued from Nepal tunnel 10 days after flash flood

Analysis-Musk pushes regulatory limits with Tesla's Cybercab robotaxi service

Americans hit with record-high Labor Day Weekend gasoline prices

Under-fire Infantino to attend opening of U20 Women's World Cup in Poland

Americans hit with record-high Labor Day Weekend gasoline prices

Exclusive-Trump's bid to shield chip supply chain could backfire in Tennessee

Exclusive-China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access
‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access
‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access
‘Hiraba No Khamkar Foundation’ Aims to Empower Thousands of Children Through Education and Digital Access

QUICK LINKS