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Home > NX News > JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

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Last updated: August 13, 2026 16:17:13 IST

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JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13: JCS Jewel Creations has inaugurated its Exclusive Silver Lounge at T. Nagar, Chennai, introducing a premium destination for luxury silver jewellery, handcrafted divine idols, bespoke silver furniture, home décor, and exclusive gifting collections.

The grand inauguration was attended by several eminent personalities, including veteran actor Vijay Kumar, internationally renowned Vastu consultant Astro Parduman, actor Arun Vijay, Anitha Vijayakumar, Vinothini Pandian, actor Srikanth, actress Upasana, Dr. Yashwanth, Honorary Consul of El Salvador, and sports personality Arathi Arun.

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The newly launched Silver Lounge offers an exclusive range of handcrafted silver products, including rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, men’s jewellery, kadas, divine idols, pooja collections, customized silver furniture, luxury gifting articles, and premium home décor. Products are available from ₹3,000, while divine silver idols start from 10 grams onwards, catering to customers seeking elegance, spirituality, and timeless craftsmanship.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Katrela, Managing Director of JCS Jewel Creations, said, “The Exclusive Silver Lounge reflects our vision of creating a unique destination where heritage, luxury, and craftsmanship come together. Every creation has been designed with exceptional attention to detail, offering customers meaningful jewellery, divine collections, and bespoke silver lifestyle products under one roof.”

Located in the heart of Chennai’s jewellery district, the new showroom is expected to become a preferred destination for premium silver jewellery, luxury gifting, and handcrafted silver décor.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 4:17 PM IST
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JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

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JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar
JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar
JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar
JCS Jewel Creations Brings Luxury Silver Craftsmanship to T. Nagar

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