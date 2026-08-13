From spotlight to purpose: Shivani Sharma begins a new chapter with shivanisharma foundation

New Delhi [India], August 12: Actress & entrepreneur Shivani Sharma has begun a new chapter beyond the worlds of entertainment and business with the launch of the shivanisharma foundation, an initiative she describes as a step towards creating meaningful change at the grassroots level. The foundation has been conceived with the belief that lasting change does not always begin with a grand intervention; it can start with one decision, one opportunity and one person choosing to act. Its work will cover areas including child and women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, sports for development, rural transformation, disaster management, urban renewal, arts, culture and heritage, as well as environment and animal welfare.

The official launch was marked not merely as a ceremonial beginning, but through an initiative that put the foundation’s philosophy into action. On 9 August, Fifty young students were presented with laptops to support their education, while sports clothing was distributed to encourage participation and development beyond academics. The launch brought together the foundation’s leadership, team members, volunteers, students and invited guests, including Hon. Shivani Sharma, Indian Actress, Entrepreneur, Founder – Shivani Sharma Foundation, Glam Carpet Pvt. Ltd., Boonne Fashion; Hon. Sachin Ahir, Deputy Chairman – Maharashtra Legislative Council; Hon. Sanjay Dina Patil, Member of Parliament; Hon. Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of Mahim Dargah and HajiAli Dargah; Hon. Yogi Priyavrat Animesh, Founder – OOJ Foundation; Ratna Bhushan, Entrepreneur and Social Worker; Aishwarya Sangeeta Sachin Ahir, Founder – Maitree Foundation; Hon. Amit Tiwari, Youth Leader, Entrepreneur, Social Worker; Hon. Sunil Ahir, Former Corporator, BMC; and Hon. Manisha Tupe, Trustee, Shri Siddhinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, with the event serving as the first public expression of an organisation that Sharma intends to develop into a sustained social initiative. The shivanisharma foundation works across ten areas: child and women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, sports for development, rural transformation, disaster management, urban renewal, arts and heritage, and environmental and animal welfare. Its objective is to develop and support initiatives across these areas, with a focus on addressing practical needs at the community level and extending its work to underserved sections of society.

The foundation’s approach is intentionally wider than a single cause, reflecting the understanding that the challenges faced by communities are often interconnected. A child’s future can depend on education and health; confidence can grow through sport; a woman’s independence can be strengthened through opportunity and support; and communities can become more secure when they have the capacity to respond to disasters and rebuild. This understanding has shaped the foundation’s range of proposed interventions, from education and healthcare to rural transformation, urban renewal, culture and environmental welfare. Sharma’s stated vision is to encourage young girls to pursue their ambitions without limiting themselves, while helping children gain the support and exposure required to imagine a larger future. The foundation also carries a broader humanitarian outlook, with its work intended to reach people and communities irrespective of background. In that sense, the organisation seeks to move away from one-time gestures and towards initiatives that can create continuity, participation and measurable change.

The next phase of the foundation’s journey is expected to take its work beyond Mumbai. Ranchi has been identified as an upcoming destination for its outreach, with the organisation preparing for a larger community programme there as it begins extending its footprint. The foundation has also launched its official digital platform, www.shivanisharmafoundation.org, creating a space for its mission, initiatives and future programmes to reach supporters and communities beyond the launch event. The website is expected to serve as a link between the organisation’s work on the ground and people who want to contribute, volunteer or understand its initiatives. The move towards a wider presence is significant for Sharma, as the foundation’s stated objective is not to remain centred around a single launch or city, but to gradually build a network through which its work can respond to different needs.

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