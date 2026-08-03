Monkey Studios Founders Surbhi and Palak Madhwani Introduce Social Cinema Through the First EPIC Premiere of RAJUAAT

New communication medium integrates brand storytelling, cinematic filmmaking and audience experience into a single format

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 3: Entrepreneurs and life partners Ms. Surbhi Saxena Madhwani and Mr. Palak Madhwani officially introduced Social Cinema, a communication medium invented by Monkey Studios, through the First EPIC Premiere of RAJUAAT – A Social Cinema Film at Rajhans Precia, Vesu, Surat.

Designed to bridge the gap between Brand Communication and Cinematic Filmmaking, Social Cinema transforms meaningful stories of brands, businesses, institutions, individuals and society into films created for the cinema audience. The launch event brought together founders, business leaders, clients, prospective clients, artists, filmmakers, influencers, media professionals and members of Surat’s entrepreneurial and creative community.

Derived from the Gujarati word “રજૂઆત” (Presentation), RAJUAAT is a Hindi-language film created to introduce the philosophy, purpose and possibilities of Social Cinema. Rather than being a conventional film screening, the First EPIC Premiere combined cinematic storytelling, a theatrical viewing experience, founder-led presentation, business communication and public interaction within a single integrated format.

Built on the Monkey Universe

The idea behind Social Cinema is rooted in the entrepreneurial journey of Surbhi and Palak Madhwani, who have spent the past 12 years building capabilities across marketing, communication, filmmaking, customer acquisition and sales.

With the blessings of Bhagwan Hanuman Ji and the support of their team, the VanarSena, they developed the Monkey Universe—an ecosystem of specialised ventures designed to address different aspects of business communication and growth.

The journey began with Monkey Ads – The Lead Machine, a video-first performance marketing agency focused on creative communication, campaign strategy, lead generation and measurable business outcomes.

As their understanding of business challenges evolved, the founders expanded into complementary ventures including:

BechoBali – Sales as a Service , supporting tele-sales, lead qualification, follow-ups and sales movement.

, supporting tele-sales, lead qualification, follow-ups and sales movement. Monkey Realty , integrating marketing and sales capabilities exclusively for the real estate sector.

, integrating marketing and sales capabilities exclusively for the real estate sector. Monkey Mic , dedicated to founder content, personal branding and podcast production.

, dedicated to founder content, personal branding and podcast production. Monkey Studios, the filmmaking division producing micro-dramas, documentaries, advertising films, brand films, mini shorts, original brand music, AI-assisted filmmaking and end-to-end film production.

Together, these ventures created a deeper understanding of audience behaviour, storytelling, founder communication, business conversion and cinematic production.

The Birth of Social Cinema

Rather than being conceived as a standalone service, Social Cinema emerged from the combined learnings of the Monkey Universe.

It brings together audience insights from Monkey Ads, customer understanding from BechoBali, industry-specific communication through Monkey Realty, founder storytelling via Monkey Mic, and cinematic craftsmanship from Monkey Studios.

The result is a communication medium designed to move meaningful stories “From Social Media to Cinema.”

“Social Cinema is the natural outcome of everything we have learned while building the Monkey Universe. We understood how to attract attention, tell stories, distribute communication, generate enquiries and listen to real customer conversations. The next question was: how can all these capabilities create something larger than conventional content? Social Cinema emerged as that answer,” said Mr. Palak Madhwani, Chief Energy Officer of Monkey Ads & Studios and Inventor of Social Cinema.

“Every venture within the Monkey Universe solves a different challenge. Social Cinema brings their combined intelligence onto a cinematic canvas. It creates value for brands and institutions while opening meaningful opportunities for writers, actors, filmmakers, musicians and creators,” added Ms. Surbhi Saxena Madhwani, Managing Director of Monkey Ads & Studios and Inventor of Social Cinema.

A New Communication Framework

Social Cinema has been developed as an integrated communication model comprising three interconnected elements:

A Cinematic Film built through strategic communication, screenwriting, characters, performances, music, cinematography, production design and narrative depth.

built through strategic communication, screenwriting, characters, performances, music, cinematography, production design and narrative depth. An EPIC Premiere , where audiences experience the film collectively in a cinema.

, where audiences experience the film collectively in a cinema. Public Conversation, extending the story through audience reactions, media coverage, social discussions and business engagement.

Rather than focusing solely on publishing content, the format aims to create experiences audiences actively choose to attend, watch and discuss.

Stories can revolve around founders, organisations, industries, innovation, cultural identity, community impact, social purpose or real human experiences, while maintaining both strategic brand relevance and cinematic integrity.

Introducing RAJUAAT

RAJUAAT serves as the first Social Cinema Film and introduces the concept through cinematic storytelling instead of a conventional corporate presentation.

Its Gujarati title reflects the innovation’s roots in Surat, while its Hindi-language narrative has been designed for wider national and global audiences.

The First EPIC Premiere formally unveiled both the film and the Social Cinema medium.

Alongside RAJUAAT, Monkey Studios also showcased:

CELLORAA Presents – THE AURA PROJECT , a trailer from a Micro-Drama property.

, a trailer from a Micro-Drama property. Documentary Film for SWAD by Vimal Agro , highlighting business legacy through storytelling.

, highlighting business legacy through storytelling. Brand Ad Film for Yanolja Cloud Solution , part of a Korean group.

, part of a Korean group. MONKEY MAGIC, the official showreel of Monkey Ads & Studios.

Opportunities for Business and the Creative Economy

Social Cinema is designed for applications across founder stories, corporate legacy, manufacturing, real estate, healthcare, education, jewellery, IPO communication, government initiatives, NGOs, cultural narratives and institutional milestones.

At the same time, it creates opportunities across the filmmaking ecosystem for writers, actors, directors, cinematographers, musicians, editors, VFX artists, AI-filmmaking professionals, production teams, digital creators and marketing specialists.

“The ambition is not to make advertisements unnecessarily longer. The ambition is to identify stories that genuinely deserve cinema and build them with the right balance of strategy and creativity,” said Ms. Surbhi Saxena Madhwani.

An Innovation Emerging from Surat

Widely recognised for its strengths in diamonds, textiles, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, Surat is now also becoming the birthplace of a new communication proposition.

Through Social Cinema, Monkey Studios plans to expand across industries and geographies with original Social Cinema films, brand-supported cinematic stories, micro-drama properties, documentary films, institutional narratives, theatrical premieres, community screenings, digital distribution and public conversations.

“Social Cinema has been introduced from Surat, but its relevance is not limited to one geography. Every city, organisation and individual can have a story capable of creating meaningful cinematic impact,” said Mr. Palak Madhwani.

About RAJUAAT

RAJUAAT is the first Social Cinema Film presented by Monkey Studios. Derived from the Gujarati word “રજૂઆત” (Presentation), the Hindi-language film introduces the philosophy, purpose and possibilities of Social Cinema through cinematic storytelling. It received its First EPIC Premiere on 24 July 2026 at Rajhans Precia, Vesu, Surat.

About Social Cinema

Social Cinema is a communication medium invented by Monkey Studios, where Brand Communication and Cinematic Filmmaking come together to transform meaningful stories of brands, businesses, people, institutions and society into cinematic films presented through EPIC Premieres and amplified through public conversation.

Social Cinema — From Social Media to Cinema.

Instagram: @socialcinema.studio

Website: https://www.socialcinema.studio

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