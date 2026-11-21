Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], November 21: Pan IIT Alumni India has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to IIT Kharagpur for the institute’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, describing the milestone as a moment of immense pride for the entire IIT fraternity and a celebration of 75 years of India’s technological progress and nation-building.

The Prime Minister attended the celebrations at IIT Kharagpur, India’s first Indian Institute of Technology, and interacted with students at the institute’s Netaji Auditorium under the initiative ’75 Voices for Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing the students, PM Modi said,

“IIT Kharagpur has played a significant role in the country’s transformation in the last 75 years.”

The Prime Minister’s proposed unveiling of a special commemorative coin marking the institute’s 75-year journey is another significant highlight of the celebrations.

The event was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Governor R. N. Ravi and Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar, among other dignitaries.

Established in 1951 in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district, IIT Kharagpur occupies a landmark position in India’s educational history. From its origins at the historic Hijli Detention Camp to its emergence as a global centre for education, research and innovation, the institute has played a defining role in shaping India’s technological journey.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s visit, Pan IIT Alumni India, the apex body representing more than 500,000 IIT alumni worldwide, said the occasion recognises not just one institution but the entire IIT ecosystem and its 75-year contribution to nation-building.

In its statement, the organisation described IIT Kharagpur as the founding stone of an idea that transformed India’s technological destiny, with its legacy reflecting the country’s commitment to technological self-reliance and academic excellence.

Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman of Pan IIT Alumni India, said,

“The Prime Minister’s proposed visit to IIT Kharagpur is a recognition not just of one institution, but of the entire IIT ecosystem and its 75-year covenant of nation-building. IIT Kharagpur is where the IIT story began—where a prison became a temple, and where the idea of technological self-reliance was first etched into the soil of independent India.”

Describing the commemorative coin as a fitting tribute to the institute’s historic legacy, Kumar reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting IIT Kharagpur and the wider IIT ecosystem.

“Pan IIT Alumni India stands with the Institute in celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to working with the government and the IITs to ensure that the next 75 years are even more consequential for India and the world,” he added.

As IIT Kharagpur marks 75 years of excellence, the Platinum Jubilee celebrates the contributions of generations of students, faculty members, researchers, entrepreneurs and alumni who have helped shape India’s development.

For Pan IIT Alumni India, the milestone is also an opportunity to renew the collective commitment of the global IIT alumni community towards innovation, technological advancement and nation-building, carrying the IIT legacy into India’s next chapter of growth.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)