Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., one of India’s foremost energy-efficient pumping solutions suppliers, unveiled its entire line of stainless steel pumps at AMTEX 2026, one of India’s most renowned exhibitions for machine tools, automation, and manufacturing technologies that took place from 24 to 27 July 2026 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. This exhibition is aimed at bringing leading manufacturers and technology providers as well as OEMs and industrial buyers from all around the country under one roof.

During the exhibition, Shakti Pumps displayed their wide range of stainless steel pumps that have been specifically designed to meet various industrial uses such as manufacturing, machine tools, process industries, water conveyance, pressure booster services, and many more. The pumping equipment of Shakti Pumps is well designed in a way that they provide better resistance to corrosion and high energy-saving capacity.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ankit Patidar, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, stated,

“The AMTEX trade show was an excellent opportunity to meet with industry leaders, OEMs, and industrial clients who are on the lookout for efficient and energy-saving fluid management solutions. In the light of increasing concerns about productivity and sustainability among industries, the requirement for technologically superior stainless steel pumping solutions is continuously rising. Shakti Pumps is fully dedicated to offering technologically advanced solutions that improve the performance of industries in a sustainable way. Our presence at AMTEX 2026 is an indication of our determination to build our presence in the industrial sector.”

The visitors to the Shakti Pumps pavilion got an opportunity to see the latest offerings from Shakti Pumps in the areas of multi-stage pumps, pressure boosting systems, industrial pumping applications, and stainless steel products that match the changing requirements of the Indian industry. The involvement of the company reflects its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its industrial clients.

With more than four decades of experience in engineering, Shakti Pumps is continuing its growth in its industrial pump portfolio by providing cutting-edge pumping systems that not only perform well but are also energy efficient. With its attendance in AMTEX 2026, it hopes to build stronger connections with OEMs, distributors, system integrators, and industrial consumers.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

SPIL, founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and later converted to a public limited company in 1995, manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products. SPIL is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Structures, Motors, Invertors, and so on.

Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, is home to four manufacturing facilities with a combined annual capacity of 500,000 pumps & motors, 400,000 VFDs & Inverters, and 200,000 structures. Shakti Pumps is at the forefront of sustainable innovation and reliability in solar pumping solutions, while also being environmentally responsible. The company has been at the forefront of transforming the agriculture sector through solar pump technology.

All Shakti submersible pumps are based on Stainless Steel (SS), which is a testimony to the latest technology and quality in manufacturing. Notably, Shakti Pumps has the distinction of being India’s first 5-star rated pump manufacturer, supplying its products to more than 100 countries across the globe and manufacturing its own solar pumps, motors, structures, controllers & VFDs. Shakti Pumps is committed to helping India meet its energy goals.

For more details, please visit:

https://www.shaktipumps.com/

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