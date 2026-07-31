Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Written By:
Last updated: July 31, 2026 20:45:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., one of India’s foremost energy-efficient pumping solutions suppliers, unveiled its entire line of stainless steel pumps at AMTEX 2026, one of India’s most renowned exhibitions for machine tools, automation, and manufacturing technologies that took place from 24 to 27 July 2026 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. This exhibition is aimed at bringing leading manufacturers and technology providers as well as OEMs and industrial buyers from all around the country under one roof.

During the exhibition, Shakti Pumps displayed their wide range of stainless steel pumps that have been specifically designed to meet various industrial uses such as manufacturing, machine tools, process industries, water conveyance, pressure booster services, and many more. The pumping equipment of Shakti Pumps is well designed in a way that they provide better resistance to corrosion and high energy-saving capacity.

You Might Be Interested In

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Ankit Patidar, Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, stated,

“The AMTEX trade show was an excellent opportunity to meet with industry leaders, OEMs, and industrial clients who are on the lookout for efficient and energy-saving fluid management solutions. In the light of increasing concerns about productivity and sustainability among industries, the requirement for technologically superior stainless steel pumping solutions is continuously rising. Shakti Pumps is fully dedicated to offering technologically advanced solutions that improve the performance of industries in a sustainable way. Our presence at AMTEX 2026 is an indication of our determination to build our presence in the industrial sector.”

The visitors to the Shakti Pumps pavilion got an opportunity to see the latest offerings from Shakti Pumps in the areas of multi-stage pumps, pressure boosting systems, industrial pumping applications, and stainless steel products that match the changing requirements of the Indian industry. The involvement of the company reflects its commitment to providing innovative solutions to its industrial clients.

With more than four decades of experience in engineering, Shakti Pumps is continuing its growth in its industrial pump portfolio by providing cutting-edge pumping systems that not only perform well but are also energy efficient. With its attendance in AMTEX 2026, it hopes to build stronger connections with OEMs, distributors, system integrators, and industrial consumers.

About Shakti Pumps (India) Limited

SPIL, founded in 1982 as a partnership firm and later converted to a public limited company in 1995, manufactures solar pumps, energy-efficient stainless-steel submersible pumps, pressure booster pumps, pump motors, and other products. SPIL is the only company that manufactures a wide range of products for solar pump installation in-house, including Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), Structures, Motors, Invertors, and so on.

Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, is home to four manufacturing facilities with a combined annual capacity of 500,000 pumps & motors, 400,000 VFDs & Inverters, and 200,000 structures. Shakti Pumps is at the forefront of sustainable innovation and reliability in solar pumping solutions, while also being environmentally responsible. The company has been at the forefront of transforming the agriculture sector through solar pump technology.

All Shakti submersible pumps are based on Stainless Steel (SS), which is a testimony to the latest technology and quality in manufacturing. Notably, Shakti Pumps has the distinction of being India’s first 5-star rated pump manufacturer, supplying its products to more than 100 countries across the globe and manufacturing its own solar pumps, motors, structures, controllers & VFDs. Shakti Pumps is committed to helping India meet its energy goals.

For more details, please visit:
https://www.shaktipumps.com/

Media Queries –
Email: ashwinipublicity@gmail.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 31, 2026 8:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

RoboGenius Introduces ‘Built To Build AI’ Initiative For Schools

From Pastry Art to Baking Mastery: IHE Expo 2026 to Showcase India’s Leading Culinary Competitions

Yale Launches the India Forum for the First Time in 300 Years, with Inaugural Edition to be held on 3–4 October 2026 at New Haven, Connecticut (Yale University Campus)

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Invertis University Announces a New Milestone as Region’s First & India’s Fifth Google Agentic AI University

LATEST NEWS

Asian confederation expresses solidarity with UEFA, CONCACAF over FIFA stake sale

UPDATE 2-Canada's Enbridge postpones plans for second phase of Mainline oil pipeline expansion

India's SEBI imposes 14.8 million rupees penalty on Zee Entertainment

EU in talks with OpenAI, Anthropic after rogue AI agent hacks

Saipem, Subsea7 cleared to complete merger in US

Inter Milan's Chivu says news of Baresi's death is 'a sad day' for football

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street gains on tech earnings; bond yields hit multi-year highs

Producer sues Netflix for $105 million over missing Nicolas Cage movie

Producer sues Netflix for $105 million over missing Nicolas Cage movie

NXP in talks to buy chip developer Ambarella, FT reports

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026
Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026
Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026
Shakti Pumps Reinforces Industrial Growth Strategy with Stainless Steel Pumps at AMTEX 2026

QUICK LINKS