Invertis University Announces a New Milestone as Region’s First & India’s Fifth Google Agentic AI University

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30: Invertis University, Bareilly, advances opportunities for students to empower students with knowledge of the Google AI ecosystem, cloud technologies and futuristic digital skills, as it marks a new milestone as the Region’s First & India’s Fifth Google Agentic AI University – placing it among a select group of higher education institutions in the country to adopt the Agentic AI ecosystem into the college academic framework.

As part of the initiative, Invertis University unveils three pillars of Google’s AI ecosystem, namely: Google Gemini Enterprise Edu, Google Cloud Digital Campus (GCDC) 4.0, and a Google Agentic AI Centre of Excellence that will work in tandem to enrich the student’s academic experience by enhancing their learning capabilities, cloud competencies, and agentic AI skills, respectively.

Google Gemini Enterprise Edu will allow students to harness the power of AI to learn and understand subjects at a faster pace and make them productive and efficient with AI-led tools used in various industries.

Google Cloud Digital Campus (GCDC) 4.0 will enable students to develop cutting-edge skills in Google Cloud and gain certifications to stay updated with the latest technological trends and meet the rising demands of the corporate world.

Complementing these platforms, Google Agentic AI Centre of Excellence facilitates experiential learning through workshops, hackathons, innovation challenges, collaborative projects, and hands-on learning activities, enabling students to have opportunities to apply AI concepts to real-world problems while working in an environment that encourages innovation and interdisciplinary learning.

Over the years, the University has consistently introduced initiatives that bridge the gap between academics and industry, including industry inside initiative [Invertis is One of Only 3 Universities in India with the ‘Industry Inside Campus’ model], 100+ Value Added Courses, free certified training worth ₹1.5 lakh through the Centre for Skill and Entrepreneurship Development (CSED), exclusive access to 16,000+ LinkedIn Learning courses, paid international internships, international student exchange programmes, and collaborations with 25+ Global Knowledge Partners.

With this new addition, Invertis University reaffirms its commitment towards empowering students with futuristic skills, knowledge, and exposure to prepare them for successful careers in an AI-driven world. The University’s robust career-centric ecosystem, coupled with Google’s Generative AI, will offer limitless opportunities for students to develop competencies, learn digital skills, and gain exposure to the latest technological advancements to graduate as industry-ready professionals.

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