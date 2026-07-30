Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Written By:
Last updated: July 30, 2026 19:43:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30:  Vedic Maths Forum India (VMFI) has launched an artificial intelligence-powered Vedic Mathematics Practice Engine aimed at providing students with personalised mathematics practice through adaptive learning technology. Vedic Mathematics has only recently been granted the status of Intangible Cultural Heritage of India by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

The web-based platform, available at https://www.vedicmaths.ai uses artificial intelligence to generate customised practice questions, analyse student performance, and adjust the level of difficulty according to individual learning needs. The platform has been developed to help students strengthen numerical ability, improve calculation speed, and build greater confidence in mathematics through continuous practice.

You Might Be Interested In
Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

According to VMFI, the system evaluates each learner’s accuracy, response time, and progress to create personalised practice sessions rather than offering the same set of exercises to every student. It also provides instant feedback, identifies areas requiring additional practice, and tracks learning progress over time.

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Tekriwal, Founder and President of Vedic Maths Forum India, said the objective was to combine India’s rich mathematical heritage with advances in artificial intelligence to make mathematics learning more engaging and accessible.

“Artificial intelligence enables us to personalise mathematics education at a scale that was previously difficult to achieve. Our vision is to provide every learner with an intelligent practice companion that adapts to individual strengths and learning gaps while reinforcing the principles of Vedic Mathematics,” he said.

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Anushree Tekriwal, Director of Vedic Maths Forum India said “We believe the future of education lies in combining sound pedagogical principles with responsible artificial intelligence. By bringing together the proven methodologies of Vedic Mathematics and modern AI, we are creating a scalable platform that can support millions of learners while also providing teachers and schools with actionable insights to improve learning outcomes.”

Founded in 2008, Vedic Maths Forum India has been working to promote Vedic Mathematics through teacher training programmes, student workshops, digital learning initiatives, publications, and collaborations with educational institutions in India and abroad. Its work has received national recognition by being featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat. The organisation has also partnered with several State Governments under Samagra Shiksha to conduct teacher capacity-building programmes and numeracy enhancement initiatives.

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

The newly launched AI platform is designed for students, teachers, schools, and educational institutions. In addition to personalised practice, it offers performance analytics that can help teachers monitor student progress and identify concepts requiring further attention.

The launch comes at a time when educational institutions are increasingly adopting AI-enabled technologies to support competency-based learning and improve foundational numeracy in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

VMFI stated that the platform will continue to evolve with additional features, including expanded practice modules, enhanced learning analytics, and tools to support educators in classroom implementation.

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

The AI Powered Vedic Maths Practice Engine can be accessed at www.vedicmaths.ai

About Vedic Maths Forum India

Vedic Maths Forum India is an educational organisation dedicated to promoting Vedic Mathematics through teacher training, student programmes, educational research, publications, and technology-enabled learning solutions. Over the years, the organisation has worked with schools, universities, and government education departments to support numeracy development and mathematics education. 

Media Contact

Gaurav Tekriwal

Vedic Maths Forum India

Email: gtekriwal@vedicmathsindia.org

Website: https://www.vedicmathsindia.org   www.vedicmaths.ai

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 30, 2026 7:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Oil falls more than 1% on proposed Saudi-led maritime defence coalition 

Coinbase beats much of customer lawsuit over US token sales

Universal Music Group revenue rises 13.3% on streaming prices

Goldman Sachs queried top lawyer Ruemmler on Epstein links as scrutiny mounted

KKR profit leaps as private equity deals flourish

LATEST NEWS

Film producers warn Paramount-Warner merger could restrict access to news archives

Intel providing chip technology to startup led by co-investor of Tan in rare deal

John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

UPDATE 1-Bombardier CEO expects to decide by early 2027 on Canadian site to militarize private jets

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

UK's IG Group agrees to buy sports gaming firm Underdog for up to $1.3 billion

UEFA nations vote unanimously to boycott World Cup over FIFA stake sale plans

METALS-Copper hits one-week high on US spending data, softer dollar

ABC says FCC seeks to intimidate network over news coverage

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning
Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning
Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning
Vedic Maths Forum India launches AI-powered Vedic Maths practice platform for personalised mathematics learning

QUICK LINKS