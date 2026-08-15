Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Written By:
Last updated: August 15, 2026 17:35:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Surat Future Foundation and Shakti Group Companies collaborate with India Post to collect used national flags

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 15: In an initiative aimed at maintaining the dignity and honour of the national flag and preventing used flags from being discarded on roads or other public places, Surat Future Foundation, in collaboration with India Post (Surat Division), has launched a special Tiranga collection campaign.

You Might Be Interested In

Around 350 flag collection boxes have been installed across Surat, including at post offices and other public locations. The initiative is sponsored by Shakti Group Companies.

Parth Mehta of Surat Future Foundation said the collection boxes have been placed at various post offices, schools, colleges, universities and other public places. Citizens can respectfully deposit used national flags in these boxes instead of discarding them. The collection boxes will remain available until August 21.

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Following completion of the campaign, the collected national flags will be respectfully and appropriately disposed of in accordance with the Flag Code of India. The initiative aims to ensure that the honour of the national flag is maintained even after it has been used.

Shreyansh Goyal of Shakti Group Companies said that used national flags are sometimes found lying on roads, while many people are unsure about the appropriate way to dispose of a national flag and therefore continue to keep it at home. He said that the campaign has been launched to address this situation and see that the national flag continues to be treated with respect.

As part of the campaign, a Tiranga awareness rally was organised on Friday from SVNIT to Kargil Chowk. More than 350 people participated in the rally, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Yashkumar Jain, SSP, India Post (Surat Division).

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 5:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Kredily 3.0 Launches KAI, Agentic AI for Payroll and HR, and Expands into AI-Powered Managed Payroll Services

Stainless Steel Kitchen Sinks: Why the Sink Is Getting More Attention in Modern Kitchens

Kennametal India Delivers Strong Q4 FY26 Performance

‘Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: Forever Here’ — A Tribute Film Premieres on The BroadView

Vedantu Offers Up to 80% Discount on Online NEET and JEE Main Courses to Help More Students Achieve Their Goals

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-Championship Standings

Exclusive-Jane Street took $15 billion hit in July tied to Situational Awareness, sources say 

Signing Ferran part of PSG's quest to keep improving, Luis Enrique says

Padres visit struggling Guardians in bid for seventh straight win

Exclusive-Jane Street took $15 billion hit in July tied to Situational Awareness, sources say 

Signing Ferran part of PSG's quest to keep improving, Luis Enrique says

Orioles' Gunnar Henderson shows Rays his value in lineup

US regulator approves bank charter for Trump-backed crypto company World Liberty Financial

Signing Ferran part of PSG's quest to keep improving, Luis Enrique says

Mets and patchwork 'pen strive to continue success vs. Nationals

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign
Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign
Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign
Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

QUICK LINKS