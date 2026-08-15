Surat Future Foundation, Shakti Group and India Post Launch Special Tiranga Collection Campaign

Surat Future Foundation and Shakti Group Companies collaborate with India Post to collect used national flags

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 15: In an initiative aimed at maintaining the dignity and honour of the national flag and preventing used flags from being discarded on roads or other public places, Surat Future Foundation, in collaboration with India Post (Surat Division), has launched a special Tiranga collection campaign.

Around 350 flag collection boxes have been installed across Surat, including at post offices and other public locations. The initiative is sponsored by Shakti Group Companies.

Parth Mehta of Surat Future Foundation said the collection boxes have been placed at various post offices, schools, colleges, universities and other public places. Citizens can respectfully deposit used national flags in these boxes instead of discarding them. The collection boxes will remain available until August 21.

Following completion of the campaign, the collected national flags will be respectfully and appropriately disposed of in accordance with the Flag Code of India. The initiative aims to ensure that the honour of the national flag is maintained even after it has been used.

Shreyansh Goyal of Shakti Group Companies said that used national flags are sometimes found lying on roads, while many people are unsure about the appropriate way to dispose of a national flag and therefore continue to keep it at home. He said that the campaign has been launched to address this situation and see that the national flag continues to be treated with respect.

As part of the campaign, a Tiranga awareness rally was organised on Friday from SVNIT to Kargil Chowk. More than 350 people participated in the rally, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Yashkumar Jain, SSP, India Post (Surat Division).

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