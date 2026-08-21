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Home > NX News > ‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

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Last updated: August 21, 2026 02:03:15 IST

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‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

New Jersey [USA], August 20: The World Talent Organization (WTO) USA, a global no.1 world record certification platform, has launched “The Brand Bharat”, an initiative aimed at recognising Indian businesses and talent and helping them build a stronger presence in international markets.

The initiative comes as Indian enterprises across sectors increasingly look beyond the domestic market for exports, partnerships and new growth avenues. ‘The Brand Bharat’ seeks to provide businesses with a platform to showcase their capabilities and credentials to a wider international audience.

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India has a long history of trade and commerce, from its role in ancient trading networks to its emergence as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies. Its business ecosystem today spans millions of enterprises, from small and medium-sized businesses to large companies with global operations. For many smaller companies, however, establishing a presence overseas involves challenges around brand visibility, establishing credentials, and building trust with potential customers and partners.

‘The Brand Bharat’ has been conceived to address some of these challenges through certification, supported by opportunities for branding, international promotion and strategic connections. The initiative will cover businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, technology, healthcare, food and beverages, engineering, education, finance, automotive, travel and professional services.

Mihir Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO at World Talent Organization USA, said the initiative intends to create a stronger link between Indian enterprises and the global business community.

“India has no shortage of capable businesses, innovative products or entrepreneurial talent. The challenge is often making that strength visible and credible beyond our borders. ‘The Brand Bharat’ seeks to give Indian enterprises a platform to present what they have built and create greater opportunities to engage with the world,” he said.

Chirag Gadhiya, Co-founder and President at World Talent Organization USA, said the initiative reflects the broader direction of India’s economic ambitions.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister of India’s emphasis on ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has placed great attention on the strength of Indian enterprise. ‘The Brand Bharat’ takes that idea into the international arena by highlighting not just Indian products, but the businesses, entrepreneurs and talent behind them,” he said.

‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

Businesses recognised through the initiative will receive certification under WTO’s framework, along with opportunities for branding and promotional support to strengthen their international profile. WTO also plans to work with industry leaders and global ambassadors to create avenues for greater exposure and connections.

The initiative places particular emphasis on trust, an important consideration in cross-border business. For enterprises seeking overseas customers, distributors or strategic partners, such certification can provide an additional point of reference.

Through ‘The Brand Bharat’, WTO aims to highlight the breadth of the country’s business and entrepreneurial base. The initiative seeks to support Indian businesses as they pursue opportunities internationally and contribute to the country’s growing role in global trade.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 21, 2026 2:03 AM IST
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‘The Brand Bharat’ to Support Indian Businesses in Building a Stronger Global Presence

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