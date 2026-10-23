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Home > NX News > Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

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Last updated: October 23, 2026 17:45:13 IST

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Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 23: This year’s Navratri turned out to be a memorable and spiritually uplifting celebration for the people of Surat. The ten-day grand Garba festival, Yashvi Navratri 3.0, which became a topic of discussion across Gujarat, concluded with tremendous enthusiasm, charitable initiatives and grand celebrations. The festival marked a significant milestone in Surat’s cultural celebrations.

Grand Arrangements and Spectacular Artist Performances

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The festival featured an impressive 700 x 200-foot German air-conditioned dome, creating a massive space for the celebrations. More than 12,000 enthusiastic participants gathered every day to perform Garba and worship Maa Amba with great devotion.

One of the major highlights this year was the return of popular singer Purva Mantri to Surat after two years. Her distinctive style and energetic performance added to the excitement. Garba queen Falguni Pathak also captivated the audience with her presence after a long gap.

Throughout the ten days, more than 55 artists performed daily. The energetic beats of traditional Puneri dhol further enhanced the festive atmosphere, filling the venue with devotion, music and enthusiasm.

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

Excellent Facilities and Safety Arrangements

Keeping the convenience and safety of participants in mind, the organisers made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth festival experience.

  • Women’s Safety: A dedicated SHE Team was deployed to prioritise women’s safety.
  • Healthcare and Emergency Support: Medical teams, ambulance services and fire safety arrangements were provided.
  • Additional Facilities: A spacious parking area, makeup rooms and tailoring services were available for participants.
  • Food Options: Around 40 food stalls offered a variety of options for visitors, adding to the overall festival experience.

These arrangements helped create a comfortable and well-organised environment for thousands of Garba enthusiasts.

A Unique Blend of Garba and Social Service

Yashvi Navratri was not limited to entertainment; it also served as a platform for social service and inclusion.

Paresh Khandelwal, founder of Yashvi Group, has been carrying out various humanitarian and charitable initiatives through the Yashvi Foundation in memory of his beloved daughter, Yashvi. Under his leadership, Yashvi Entertainment has been organising Navratri celebrations successfully for the past three years.

Taking this initiative a step further, Paresh Khandelwal made special efforts from the very first day of Navratri to include people who often remain on the margins of society.

Special arrangements were made to welcome guests from various communities, including:

  • Senior citizens from old-age homes
  • People affected by HIV
  • Children living with thalassemia
  • Members of the transgender community
  • Children with disabilities

These guests were welcomed with dignity and respect throughout all ten days of the festival. Dedicated arrangements were also made for their transportation to and from the venue.

By providing them with a place in the celebrations, the organisers conveyed a message of equality, compassion and social inclusion. The festival also linked its entry passes with a commitment to service, with the support collected through the initiative intended to bring hope and assistance to people in need.

More Than Just a Garba Festival

Yashvi Navratri has grown beyond being just a venue for Garba. It offers participants an experience that combines traditional celebrations with modern facilities and convenience under one roof.

Yashvi Entertainment has consistently worked towards meeting the expectations of participants each year. Its focus on facilities, entertainment, safety and social responsibility has helped the festival become a preferred choice among young people and Garba enthusiasts in Surat.

A Memorable Celebration for Surat

Yashvi Navratri 3.0 concluded successfully with the enthusiastic participation and support of Garba lovers, organisers and the people of Surat.

Combining grand performances, extensive facilities and meaningful social initiatives, the festival created lasting memories for participants. Its emphasis on both cultural celebration and community service made this year’s edition particularly memorable, raising expectations for even grander celebrations in the years ahead.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2026 5:45 PM IST
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Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat

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Yashvi Navratri 3.0 Brings Garba, Culture and Social Service to Surat
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