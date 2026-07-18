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Home > Sports > 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/india-will-certainly-miss-him-if-rohit-sharma-retires-ashok-dinda20260718023402"> <p class="title">India will certainly miss him if Rohit Sharma retires: Ashok Dinda</p> <a>

India will certainly miss him if Rohit Sharma retires: Ashok Dinda

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 03:02:13 IST

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2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier will carry significant weight, with the winner earning direct entry into the main group stage of the World Cup in Africa, avoiding the opening Super Series round under the ICC’s revamped format, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The ICC on Monday announced sweeping changes to the 2027 ODI World Cup format, replacing the structure approved in 2021. The revised format reduces the main tournament from 14 teams to 12, with two groups followed by a Super Seven stage before the semi-finals and final, instead of the earlier two-group and Super Six format. The overhaul also changes the qualification route for the top four teams from the World Cup Qualifier.

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Under the original format, the qualifying teams would have been divided into two groups of seven, giving them the opportunity to play more matches against top-ranked opponents. However, under the revised model, the top eight teams in the ODI rankings at the end of September 2026, along with co-hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will secure direct qualification for the World Cup. Namibia, the third co-host, will not receive automatic qualification and must earn its place through the qualifying pathway.

The winner of the Qualifier will earn the 11th direct entry to the World Cup’s main stage. The second, third and fourth-placed teams will have to contest a two-match Super Series, with only the winner progressing further. The remaining teams will bow out after playing just two matches.

Making its debut at the 2027 ODI World Cup, the Super Seven stage will feature the top three teams from each of the two groups of six, along with the next best-ranked team across both groups. The seven teams will compete in a single round-robin, comprising 21 matches, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals. The knockout stage will see the first-placed team face the fourth-placed side and the second-placed team take on the third-placed team, with the winners progressing to the final.

The 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier will feature 10 teams: the two lowest-ranked Full Members in the ODI rankings (excluding South Africa and Zimbabwe, who qualify automatically as hosts regardless of ranking), the top four teams from the Cricket World Cup League 2, and four teams that progress from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

The Qualifier Playoff will be contested by eight teams — the bottom four sides from League 2 and the top four teams from the Challenge League. While the tournament format has not yet been confirmed, the top four finishers will advance to the ODI World Cup Qualifier.

The Challenge League serves as the third tier of the qualification pathway and consists of 12 teams split into two groups of six. Each group will play three round-robin tournaments during the cycle, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the World Cup Qualifier Playoff. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 3:02 AM IST
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2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

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2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth
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2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth
2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier winner to earn direct group-stage berth

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