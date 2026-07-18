Danny Boyle's 'Ink' to open 2026 Venice Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], July 17 (ANI): Filmmaker Danny Boyle’s upcoming drama ‘Ink’, based on media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s rise to power, will open the 2026 Venice Film Festival with its world premiere in competition on September 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film stars Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch, Jack O’Connell as Larry Lamb and Claire Foy as Jules Davies.

Adapted for the screen by playwright James Graham from his Tony-nominated play of the same name, ‘Ink’ is set in 1969 and chronicles Murdoch’s acquisition of ‘The Sun’ newspaper and his partnership with editor Larry Lamb, who transformed the publication into one of Britain’s most influential tabloids.

The film marks Boyle’s first appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

“This is my baptism at the film festival,” Boyle said, as stated by the outlet.

Calling the opening slot “a huge honour,” the Oscar-winning filmmaker added, “It is a huge honour to be in a city of such extraordinary art and opening this great festival with my new film.”

Reflecting on the story explored in the film, Boyle said, “Long before Fox News, click bait, and Truth Social; decades before Twitter, Facebook, Google & Only Fans, these 2 men created a new tabloid which against all the odds became the biggest selling newspaper in the world.”

“Cheeky, irreverent, daring: The super soaraway Sun challenged the establishment and remade our world for the modern era,” he added.

Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera praised the project, describing it as the coming together of “an Oscar-winning director, one of the leading playwrights on the London theater scene, and three of the most acclaimed actors in contemporary British cinema,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boyle produced the film alongside Tessa Ross, his collaborator on the Oscar-winning ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, and Tracey Seaward. The film is backed by Studiocanal, Media Res and House Productions.

The 2026 Venice Film Festival will run from September 2 to 12, with the full festival line-up scheduled to be announced on July 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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