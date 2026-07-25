Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Written By:
Published: July 25, 2026 05:48:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE OF LEBRON JAMES / INTERVIEW WITH UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY SPORTS MANAGEMENT PROFESSOR KWAME AGYEMANG COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 5:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

'Michael Jordan all the way', says Trump when asked about LeBron

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

'Michael Jordan all the way', says Trump when asked about LeBron

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-MLB Standings

'Rings of Power,' 'Blade Runner 2099' preview new worlds at Comic-Con

Nvidia, SK Group unveil $500 billion-plus AI data centers initiative, memory partnership

Exclusive-Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week

BRIEF-Seven & I Holdings: decided not to proceed with potential investment in Poland's largest convenience store chain

US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge

Exclusive-Its AI agent spent days hacking a company, but sources say OpenAI did not notice for a week

St. Louis City aim for 7-game points streak vs. Rapids

South Korea President Lee looking to open new era of AI in with global tech companies

US stocks face tests from Fed decision, tech-led earnings deluge

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: LeBron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

QUICK LINKS