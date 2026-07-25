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Home > Business > Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/tata-sons-chair-n-chandrasekarans-reappointment-to-board-to-come-up-in-agm-process-closely-watched-after-tata-trust-restrictions20260724222218"> <p class="title">Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran's reappointment to board to come up in AGM, process closely watched after Tata Trust restrictions</p> <a>

Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran's reappointment to board to come up in AGM, process closely watched after Tata Trust restrictions

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Last updated: July 25, 2026 05:53:13 IST

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Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Viasat has called for stronger collaboration between the government and industry to accelerate the growth of India’s satellite communications (SATCOM) sector, saying continued policy support and regulatory cooperation will be critical to enabling next-generation satellite services and expanding connectivity across the country.

The call came during a high-level roundtable on “SATCOM: Opportunities and Challenges in India,” convened by the satellite communications company, which brought together senior policymakers, regulators and industry leaders to discuss the evolving policy landscape and the sector’s future growth.

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According to the company, discussions focused on India’s evolving regulatory framework for satellite communications, emerging opportunities and challenges related to spectrum management, infrastructure, affordability, investment and market adoption.

Participants also stressed the need for continued cooperation between the government and industry to build a resilient, globally competitive and investment-friendly SATCOM ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Michael Howells, Global Head of Strategic Relationships and Market Development at Viasat, said India has emerged as one of the world’s most promising satellite communications markets and highlighted the role of public-private partnerships in supporting the sector’s long-term growth.

“It is a golden age for the sector, and we should seize this opportunity,” Howells said, adding that India has significant growth potential supported by its human capital, regulatory environment and sustained investment in the sector.

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India, said policy reforms over the past few years have improved the regulatory environment for the industry but noted that sustained collaboration would remain important for the sector’s next phase of growth.

“While important progress has been made, continued collaboration between industry and government will be critical to address the remaining challenges and enable next-generation satellite services in India,” Sharma said.

The company said participants also discussed regulatory approaches that could help support innovation while addressing emerging challenges.

According to Viasat, the roundtable concluded with a shared view that India’s satellite communications sector is entering a pivotal phase of growth, with continued cooperation between government, industry and the broader space ecosystem expected to accelerate innovation, expand connectivity and support the country’s digital transformation and space economy ambitions. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 5:53 AM IST
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Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

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Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

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Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth
Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth
Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth
Viasat calls for stronger public-private collaboration to drive India's SATCOM growth

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