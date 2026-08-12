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Home > Sports > Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

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Published: August 12, 2026 18:42:05 IST

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Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: ASTON VILLA AND PARIS ST GERMAIN SUPPORTERS IN SALZBURG AHEAD OF EUROPEAN SUPER CUP COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 6:42 PM IST
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Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

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Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

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Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup
Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup
Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup
Aston Villa, PSG fans in good spirits ahead of UEFA Super Cup

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