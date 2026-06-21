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Home > Sports > Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

Written By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: June 21, 2026 18:42:06 IST

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Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

VIDEO SHOWS: MARCO BEZZECCHI APOLOGISES TO MARSHAL AFTER ALTERCATION ON SATURDAY AFTER HIS CRASH SHOWS: SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:42 PM IST
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Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

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Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

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Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation
Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation
Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation
Bezzecchi apologises to marshal after altercation

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