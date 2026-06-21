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Home > World > China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan

China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan

China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 19:00:11 IST

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China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], June 21 (ANI): China is increasingly relying on “hybrid warfare” tactics to intensify pressure on Taiwan, shifting away from direct military confrontation and instead using coast guard deployments, scientific research vessels, and legal ambiguities to advance its strategic objectives, according to a senior Taiwanese security official.

Taiwan National Security Institute Deputy Secretary-General Ho Cheng-hui stated that Beijing’s actions signal a growing dependence on gray-zone operations, as reported by The Taipei Times.

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According to The Taipei Times, speaking on the changing regional security environment, Ho said that as conflicts in Ukraine and Iran appear to be easing, Beijing may believe the prospects of achieving its goals through outright military force are becoming less favourable. As a result, China is increasing the use of tactics that fall below the threshold of war. According to Ho, these measures combine sovereignty claims, displays of maritime power, and coordinated propaganda campaigns aimed at influencing public opinion and exerting diplomatic pressure on Taiwan and other regional actors such as Japan and the Philippines.

He argued that Beijing is exploiting gaps in international law and using legal instruments to justify increasingly assertive behaviour in contested waters. Ho identified Taiwan’s exclusive economic zones, the median line in the Taiwan Strait, and the waters surrounding Kinmen and Matsu as likely flashpoints for future Chinese activity. He said China’s coast guard has become a key tool in this strategy, frequently operating near disputed maritime boundaries to create uncertainty and challenge established norms.

Ho urged Taiwan to respond more proactively and pointed to the Philippines’ policy of “absolute transparency” as an effective model. By publicly documenting and exposing every Chinese maritime intrusion, Manila has been able to counter Beijing’s narratives and disinformation efforts, as highlighted by The Taipei Times

Ho suggested Taiwan could adopt similar measures, including live-streaming coast guard patrols around its outlying islands to quickly debunk false Chinese claims. He also called for stronger cooperation between Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines through intelligence sharing, joint maritime enforcement operations, and diplomatic engagement over fishing and resource disputes, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

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The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 7:00 PM IST
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China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan

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China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan
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China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan
China's hybrid warfare escalates as Beijing expands maritime pressure on Taiwan

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